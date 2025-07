Reference is made to the announcement by Kvika banki hf. dated 6 July 2025, in which the Board of Kvika approved the initiation of merger discussions with Arion bank hf.

It is hereby announced that no further share buybacks on Kvika’s shares will be carried out under the current buyback programme while merger discussions between Kvika and Arion are ongoing.

