LYB to discuss second-quarter results Friday, August 1, 2025

HOUSTON and LONDON, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB), a leader in the global chemical industry, will announce its second-quarter 2025 financial results before the U.S. market opens Friday, August 1, followed by a webcast and teleconference to discuss the results at 11 a.m. EDT.





Teleconference and webcast details

Friday, August 1, 2025

11 a.m. EDT

Hosted by David Kinney, head of investor relations

Access the webcast 10 to 15 minutes prior to the start of the call at www.lyondellbasell.com/earnings.

Toll-free teleconference dial-in numbers

Participant/Guest toll-free: 877-407-8029

Participant/Guest toll: 201-689-8029

Participant/Guest: CallMe link

Presentation slides

Presentation slides will be available at the time of the teleconference and afterward at www.lyondellbasell.com/earnings.

Replay information

A replay of the call will be available from 1 p.m. EDT August 1 until September 1, 2025. The replay dial-in numbers are:

Toll-free: 877-660-6853

Toll: 201-612-7415

Access ID: 13746206

About LyondellBasell

We are LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB) – a leader in the global chemical industry creating solutions for everyday sustainable living. Through advanced technology and focused investments, we are enabling a circular and low carbon economy. Across all we do, we aim to unlock value for our customers, investors and society. As one of the world's largest producers of polymers and a leader in polyolefin technologies, we develop, manufacture and market high-quality and innovative products for applications ranging from sustainable transportation and food safety to clean water and quality healthcare. For more information, please visit www.lyondellbasell.com or follow @LyondellBasell on LinkedIn.