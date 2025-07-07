Descartes MacroPoint™ FraudGuard 2.0 Provides Transportation Industry with Next-Generation Solution for Freight Fraud Defense

ATLANTA, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Descartes Systems Group (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG), the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, announced the release of Descartes MacroPoint™ FraudGuard 2.0, the latest advancement in freight fraud technology designed to help shippers, freight brokers, and third-party logistics providers (3PL) safeguard their business against increasingly sophisticated fraud and cargo theft schemes. With new capabilities for pre-tender, pre-pickup and in-transit shipments, companies can maintain a high-performing, compliant carrier network, enhance the reliability of critical decision-making insights, and better detect and mitigate potential identity fraud or double brokering to avoid insurance, liability, and reputational risks.

“The new FraudGuard release has fundamentally elevated our operational confidence,” said Tore Giannone, Director of Operations, Circle Logistics. “Its automated alerts and comprehensive insights have not only reduced the manual workload but also enabled us to proactively identify and prevent a range of fraud attempts. By making smarter, earlier decisions at the carrier level, we’ve strengthened network reliability and improved tracking compliance—ultimately safeguarding our customers’ cargo with greater precision.”

Descartes MacroPoint FraudGuard 2.0 significantly expands freight visibility and protection through powerful historical and real-time Descartes MacroPoint visibility data, automated in-transit monitoring, and real-time risk alerting. Companies can confidently evaluate carrier and driver legitimacy without delaying load coverage through detailed search insights from Descartes MacroPoint’s unmatched database of freight tracking history. In addition, the solution automatically monitors shipments for risk signals across 16 critical in-transit data alerts to proactively notify users of potential fraud, double brokering, and suspicious activity, which provides greater protection for customers.

“Descartes MacroPoint FraudGuard 2.0 brings next-level freight visibility and control to our customers with new alerts and lookup tools that help companies better protect their shipments, reputation and bottom line,” said Robert Derin, Director of Product at Descartes. “By improving compliance through enhanced security measures, the solution helps shippers, brokers, and 3PLs strengthen their service differentiation, dramatically reduce fraud-related losses and lessen the financial impact of resolving incidents.”

Key Descartes MacroPoint FraudGuard 2.0 features include:

Carrier and Driver Lookup Tool: Outside of real-time alerting, users can quickly access historical performance and risk profile information using Department of Transportation (DOT) numbers or driver phone numbers, including number of loads being actively tracked, volumes and prior fraud indicators. This empowers better decision-making during load planning and carrier selection.

Carrier Insights: Custom alerts flag newly added or suspicious carriers and drivers, drivers potentially hiding identities using Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) phones, and carriers accepting excessive loads or those with historical data spoofing attempts, which allows users to block high-risk carriers before load details are communicated to the carrier/driver.

In-Transit Risk Monitoring: To automate detection, enable real-time risk alerts and facilitate a faster response to potential theft or tampering, the solution continuously monitors shipments (even prior to pickup) for suspicious activities, such as GPS and IP location spoofing, route deviations, improbable travel patterns and unusual vehicle stops.





Learn more about Descartes MacroPoint FraudGuard 2.0 and Descartes’ Transportation Management solutions.

About Descartes

Descartes (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG) is the global leader in providing on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, security and sustainability of logistics-intensive businesses. Customers use our modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, track and help improve the safety, performance and compliance of delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world’s largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community. Our headquarters are in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada and we have offices and partners around the world. Learn more at www.descartes.com , and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

Global Media Contact

Cara Strohack

Tel: 226-750-8050

cstrohack@descartes.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (“forward-looking statements”) that relate to Descartes’ transportation management solution offerings and potential benefits derived therefrom; and other matters. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the factors and assumptions discussed in the section entitled, “Certain Factors That May Affect Future Results” in documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Ontario Securities Commission and other securities commissions across Canada including Descartes’ most recently filed management’s discussion and analysis. If any such risks actually occur, they could materially adversely affect our business, financial condition or results of operations. In that case, the trading price of our common shares could decline, perhaps materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purposes of providing information about management’s current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. We do not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.