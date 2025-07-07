Unisync announces the retirement of Douglas F. Good as CEO

TORONTO, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unisync Corp. (“Unisync”) (TSX: UNI) (OTC: USYNF) today announced that Douglas F. Good, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, will retire as CEO and a director effective July 15, 2025. Chairman Tim Gu will assume the role of Executive Chairman, providing continuity and oversight as the Company continues to maximize shareholder value.

Mr. Good was instrumental in forming Unisync as it exists today, beginning with the acquisition of Peerless Garments in 2010. He led the Company through a series of strategic, follow-on acquisitions across Canada and an expansion into the United States, building Unisync into a publicly traded international enterprise.

Reflecting on his tenure, Mr. Good stated: "It has been an honour to lead Unisync from its inception to the strong, respected company it is today. Expanding the business from a single acquisition to a TSX-listed company serving many of North America’s iconic corporations and government entities has been the most rewarding chapter of my career. Steering the company through its many crises, especially those COVID-19 related, has been challenging for all of us at Unisync but I am so proud of the resilience of our management and how we emerged stronger, with a solid foundation for future growth and profitability.

"I believe the time is right to step back and spend more quality time with my family and pursue other personal interests that I’ve set aside over the years," Mr. Good added. "I leave knowing that Unisync is in excellent hands. With a strong Board of Directors, experienced leadership, and the stewardship of Tim Gu as Executive Chairman, the Company is well-positioned for continued success. I want to thank our employees, customers, and shareholders for their trust and support over the past 15 years."

Chairman Tim Gu commented: "Doug’s contribution to Unisync goes far beyond leadership—he is the founder, the builder, and the visionary behind the company we know today. From acquiring Peerless Garments and bringing together our key assets to structuring complex deals with precision and foresight, Doug brought to Unisync a rare combination of deep financial expertise, strategic thinking, and entrepreneurial courage. His engineering of the business model—both operationally and financially—has created long-term value for our stakeholders.

"Doug has always been a thoughtful, principled leader—measured in his approach, generous with his wisdom, and unwavering in his commitment to doing what’s right. His calm and steady hand during turbulent times, especially through the pandemic, earned the admiration and trust of all those around him. On behalf of the Board of Directors and the entire Unisync family, I want to express my profound gratitude, utmost respect, and heartfelt appreciation. Doug’s legacy will continue to guide us, and we will build on the remarkable foundation he has laid with great pride and responsibility."

Unisync operates through two business units: Unisync Group Limited (“UGL”) with operations throughout Canada and the USA under the adept leadership of Michael Smith, and 92% owned Peerless Garments LP (“Peerless”), a domestic manufacturing operation based in Winnipeg, Manitoba, that has continually operated under the competent leadership of Albert El Tassi. UGL is a leading customer-focused provider of corporate apparel, serving many leading Canadian and American iconic brands. Peerless specializes in the production and distribution of highly technical protective garments, military operational clothing, and accessories for a broad spectrum of Federal, Provincial and Municipal government departments and agencies.

