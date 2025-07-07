Mawer Announces Organizational Updates for the Global Equity Strategy

CALGARY, Alberta, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mawer Investment Management Ltd. (“Mawer”) announced today that Paul Moroz, CFA, has assumed the role of lead portfolio manager and David Ragan, CFA, has assumed the role of co-manager for the Mawer Global Equity Strategy, effective immediately. Manar Hassan-Agha, CFA, will continue as co-manager. While Christian Deckart, CFA, PHD, is stepping down from the portfolio management role, effective today, he will continue to be involved with the strategy for the next several months.

Paul Moroz brings a wealth of experience to this role, having served as lead portfolio manager for the Mawer Global Equity Strategy from 2009 to 2021. Mr. Moroz joined Mawer in 2004, and over his tenure he has held several key positions, including Chief Investment Officer from 2018 to June 2024, lead portfolio manager of the Mawer Global Small Cap Strategy from 2007 to 2017, and co-manager of the Mawer Private Equity Strategy since 2023.

David Ragan is a portfolio manager with extensive experience managing Mawer’s international equity strategies. He joined the International Equity team the year he joined the firm in 2004, became lead portfolio manager from 2010 to 2021, and continues to serve as co-manager of both the Mawer International Equity and EAFE Large Cap Strategies.

“I am energized by the opportunity to once again lead the Mawer Global Equity Strategy,” said Paul Moroz. “Our focus is on delivering long-term value for our clients through disciplined, research-driven investing.”