Conduit Pharmaceuticals Files New Patents Following AI-Driven Combination Discoveries

Includes Conduit’s first composition of matter patent filing for AZD5658 and multiple new combination filings for AZD1656 and AZD5658

Patents derived from AI-led analysis conducted in partnership with Sarborg Limited

NAPLES, Fla. and CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: CDT) ("Conduit" or the “Company”) today announces the filing of four new patent applications relating to its key assets AZD1656 and AZD5658, including the Company’s first patent filings for AZD5658. These filings represent a significant expansion of Conduit’s intellectual property portfolio, further supporting its strategy to advance and license differentiated, IP-rich pharmaceutical assets.

The new patents reflect combinations of Conduit's lead assets with existing therapies, identified through extensive AI-led analysis conducted in collaboration with Sarborg Limited (“Sarborg”). This partnership continues to yield valuable insights, enabling the Company to generate novel, data-driven IP with strong strategic and commercial relevance.

“These filings are a strong validation of the progress we are making through our Sarborg partnership,” said Dr. Joanne Holland, Chief Scientific Officer of Conduit Pharmaceuticals. “The depth and precision of the data outputs are helping us uncover untapped therapeutic combinations with meaningful commercial potential.”

The Company will continue to explore additional IP opportunities and advance discussions with prospective partners for the licensing and development of these assets. With a growing patent estate across autoimmune and inflammatory conditions, Conduit remains focused on unlocking value through IP protection coupled with a capital-efficient development model.

About Conduit Pharmaceuticals

Forward-Looking Statements

