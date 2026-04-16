CDT Expands Multi-Pathway Value Creation Strategy Across Pharma, IP and AI-Driven Discovery

NAPLES, Fla. and CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CDT Equity Inc. (Nasdaq: CDT) (“CDT” or the “Company”), today provides a strategic update outlining its positioning as a multi-pathway value creation business spanning a pharmaceutical asset portfolio, proprietary solid-form intellectual property and artificial intelligence-driven indication discovery.

The Company believes it is uniquely positioned through a combination of high-quality clinical assets, proprietary chemistry, and advanced data-driven capabilities to generate long-term shareholder value through a capital-efficient, out-licensing model.

CDT continues to evaluate and advance its portfolio of assets licensed from AstraZeneca, including AZD1656, AZD5658 and AZD5904, which benefit from extensive clinical validation and established safety profiles, through combination therapies and novel indications. These assets are a strong foundation for partnership, supported by CDT’s ongoing solid-form and cocrystal innovation programs designed to enhance physicochemical properties and extend patent life.

In parallel, the Company continues to expand and refine its portfolio of solid-form intellectual property, developing improved versions of existing pharmaceutical compounds. These assets are positioned for commercialization with disease-focused pharmaceutical companies or capital partners seeking to advance development into later-stage clinical programs.

A core component of CDT’s strategy is its integration with Sarborg Limited, of which CDT owns 20%. Sarborg’s proprietary Signature Intelligence enables the identification of high-probability disease indications for specific compounds through large-scale analysis of biological and chemical signatures in minutes, rather than years. This allows CDT to generate curated, data-driven packages for potential partners, combining solid-form IP with AI-informed indication selection to enhance both scientific validity and commercial attractiveness.

This integrated approach enables CDT to efficiently identify, enhance, and position assets for licensing, while minimizing exposure to the cost and risk associated with late-stage clinical development. The Company believes this model provides multiple avenues for value realization, including upfront payments, milestone revenues, and long-term royalties.

In addition, CDT’s ownership in Sarborg provides shareholders with unique exposure to a private, agentic AI signature intelligence business operating across multiple sectors. As Sarborg is not publicly listed, CDT represents a singular opportunity for public market investors to gain indirect exposure to this emerging technology.

An updated corporate presentation outlining CDT’s strategy and value creation framework can be accessed here: https://www.cdtequity.com/investors/corporate-presentation/

“CDT is now positioned to identify, enhance and commercialize high-value pharmaceutical assets with speed and precision,” said Dr. Andrew Regan, Chief Executive Officer. “By combining clinically validated assets from AstraZeneca, a growing portfolio of solid-form intellectual property, and AI-driven indication discovery through our stake in Sarborg, we expect to generate high-value partnership and licensing opportunities. We are already seeing clear signals that combination therapies are becoming an increasingly important part of the future of drug development, alongside a broader shift across the sector toward faster, data-driven decision-making and more targeted development strategies. We believe this trend will continue to accelerate, fundamentally changing how pharmaceutical assets are selected and repurposed, and CDT is well positioned to capitalise on this shift.”

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding CDT's future results of operations and financial position, CDT's business strategy, prospective product candidates, product approvals, research and development cost timing and likelihood of success, plans and objectives of management for future operations, future results of current and anticipated studies and business endeavors with third parties, and future results of current and anticipated product candidates, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to; the effect that the reverse stock split may have on the price of the Company’s common stock; the ability or inability to maintain the listing of CDT's securities on Nasdaq; the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the business combination completed in September 2023, which may be affected by, among other things, competition; the ability of the combined company to grow and manage growth economically and hire and retain key employees; the risks that CDT's product candidates in development fail clinical trials or are not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or other applicable authorities on a timely basis or at all; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the possibility that CDT may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and other risks and uncertainties identified in other filings made by CDT with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Moreover, CDT operates in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond CDT's control, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and except as required by law, CDT assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. CDT gives no assurance that it will achieve its expectations.