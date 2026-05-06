CDT Advances AZD5904 into Global Patent Phase and Initiates Partnering Discussions

NAPLES, Fla. and CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CDT Equity Inc. (Nasdaq: CDT) (“CDT” or the “Company”), today announces that AZD5904, a potent inhibitor of human Myeloperoxidase, originally licensed from AstraZeneca, has progressed into the Patent Cooperation Treaty (“PCT”) phase, marking a significant step in the globalisation of its intellectual property (IP) protection.

AZD5904 benefits from an extensive clinical safety data package, with a total of 181 subjects dosed across five Phase 1 studies. The asset has demonstrated a favourable safety profile, with no overtly drug-related adverse events identified. The Company believes this level of human clinical validation, alongside its increasingly robust IP position, significantly enhances the attractiveness of the asset for downstream development and partnering.

The Company holds both a composition of matter patent and a method of use patent relating to AZD5904 in idiopathic male infertility, supported by pre-clinical data demonstrating its potential. The progression to PCT stage enables CDT to pursue broader international protection, supporting the potential global development and commercialisation of the asset.

CDT has identified promising signals for AZD5904 in idiopathic male infertility, as well as in related oncology-associated infertility markets. The Company believes these indications represent areas of significant unmet medical need and commercial opportunity.

In light of the strength of the clinical dataset, existing patent protection, and expanded global IP strategy, CDT is now actively seeking out-licensing and strategic partnering opportunities to advance AZD5904 into later-stage development. The Company intends to position the asset as a data-backed, clinically de-risked opportunity for pharmaceutical partners, with the potential to generate near-term and long-term value through structured licensing arrangements.

“AZD5904 represents a highly compelling asset within our portfolio, combining human safety data, pre-clinical mechanistic validation, and a growing intellectual property position,” said Dr. Joanne Holland, Chief Scientific Officer of CDT. “The transition into PCT phase allows us to take a global view on development and partnering, and we are now focused on identifying the right partner to advance this asset into its next stage.”

About CDT Equity Inc.

CDT Equity Inc. (NASDAQ: CDT) is a data-driven biopharmaceutical development company focused on identifying, enhancing, and advancing high-potential therapeutic assets through scientific innovation and strategic partnerships. Originally established as Conduit Pharmaceuticals, the company has evolved into a broader, more agile platform that leverages artificial intelligence, solid-form chemistry, and efficient asset repositioning to accelerate the development of novel treatments. Looking ahead, CDT are committed to creating shareholder value through licensing, strategic M&A, and positioning the company as a platform for transformative innovation.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding CDT's future results of operations and financial position, CDT's business strategy, prospective product candidates, product approvals, research and development cost timing and likelihood of success, plans and objectives of management for future operations, future results of current and anticipated studies and business endeavors with third parties, and future results of current and anticipated product candidates, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to; the effect that the reverse stock split may have on the price of the Company’s common stock; the ability or inability to maintain the listing of CDT's securities on Nasdaq; the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the business combination completed in September 2023, which may be affected by, among other things, competition; the ability of the combined company to grow and manage growth economically and hire and retain key employees; the risks that CDT's product candidates in development fail clinical trials or are not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or other applicable authorities on a timely basis or at all; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the possibility that CDT may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and other risks and uncertainties identified in other filings made by CDT with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Moreover, CDT operates in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond CDT's control, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and except as required by law, CDT assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. CDT gives no assurance that it will achieve its expectations.