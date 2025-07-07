Enovix Launches AI-1™: A Revolutionary Silicon-Anode Smartphone Battery Platform

FREMONT, Calif., July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enovix Corporation (Nasdaq: ENVX) (“Enovix”), a leader in advanced silicon battery technology, today announced the launch of the AI-1TM platform, its Artificial Intelligence ClassTM batteries for the next generation of mobile smartphones that require significantly higher total energy storage and power to perform AI functions locally. This revolutionary silicon-anode smartphone battery platform is protected by 190 Enovix architecture-specific patents that enable the use of 100% active silicon anodes. Last week, the company sampled its first 7,350 milliampere-hour (mAh) AI-1 batteries to a leading smartphone OEM for qualification in the first ever 100% silicon-anode battery smartphone launch.

With energy density exceeding 900 watt-hours per liter (Wh/L) and advanced capabilities for high discharge rate and long cycle life, Enovix believes AI-1 is the highest energy density battery commercially available in the market today. The company’s patented battery architecture overcomes the notorious silicon anode swelling problems, enabling exceptional performance without compromising safety or longevity. The higher energy density provided by the AI-1 enables smartphone manufacturers to take full advantage of AI-enabled applications without requiring frequent charging cycles.

AI-1 Performance Highlights*:

>900 Wh/L energy density – highest commercially available

– highest commercially available Fast charging at 3C rates – 20% charged in 5 minutes, 50% charged in 15 minutes

– 20% charged in 5 minutes, 50% charged in 15 minutes 900+ cycles in standard smartphone usage based on initial unit testing

in standard smartphone usage based on initial unit testing High discharge capability across wide temperature ranges – ideal for AI applications

across wide temperature ranges – ideal for AI applications Passed Enovix Safety Test Suite (ESTS): drop, tumble, thermal abuse, and external short circuit test



* Based on internal testing

“Enovix invented technology that led the industry in energy density for wearables in 2023 thanks to our unique architecture and the use of 100% silicon-anode technology,” said Dr. Raj Talluri, CEO of Enovix. “However, when I joined as CEO, I recognized that the portion of the wearables market immediately available to us would not be enough to support our full revenue plan, so I decided to take the opportunity to introduce our breakthrough battery to the much bigger smartphone market and the Enovix story to the smartphone accounts that I knew well from running Micron’s $6 billion mobile memory division. With the launch of AI Class technology, we are now sampling production AI-1 batteries to those customers who demand not only industry-leading energy density, but have other stringent requirements for cycle life, fast charging, and safety. Enovix is now positioned to support the next generation of smartphones in a 1.2-billion unit market.”

T.J. Rodgers, Enovix Chairman, said, “The AI Class technology is a breakthrough in utilizing the significant but difficult-to-realize benefits of silicon anodes to win in the AI Class smartphone market. The approximate 80,000 wearable batteries produced in our Fremont fab – and even the fab itself – all had to be re-engineered to meet the challenges of the first AI-1 battery. To move from small wearable batteries – with low power consumption and 500-cycle life – to the big, high-power, AI Class batteries, we had to change the anode (five times), the cathode (three times), the electrolyte (ten-plus times), and even the stainless-steel constraint and separator. Each experimental set took months to create and evaluate, and that effort was only possible because of the scale of our 50-engineer R&D group which touts 30 PhDs. Making these major changes was the primary cause of the delay between my January 3, 2023 presentation to shareholders and the sampling of the AI-1. That two-year delay was frustrating, but we are now on the other side of the problem with 100 R&D man-years of distance added between us and our competitors. We have also discovered that our AI Class process, which produces 900 smartphone Wh/L of energy density, will produce wearable batteries meeting 2023 smartwatch requirements with over 1,000 Wh/L of energy density due to the added capabilities of the AI Class process.

Rodgers continued, “An AI-1 battery, built in our Malaysian production facility, is shown in Figure 1. While it is only 1.79 cubic inches in volume, it holds 7.35 amp-hours of charge and 26.3 watt-hours of energy. Humans cannot comprehend the high rate of energy use in the AI world because it is dissipated invisibly by charging and discharging the 100 billion transistors on a modern AI chip. In the Figure, we also show the same 26.3 Whrs of energy applied to a human-scale problem, lifting a 4,948-pound truck to a working height of 4.7 feet on a commercially available hydraulic lift – three times on one battery charge.

Rodgers concluded, “We have over $200 million in the bank and thank our shareholders for supporting us on every step of our journey. I started at Enovix in 2012 and have learned that making a new state-of-the-art battery is a decade-long marathon, a lot more difficult than a one-generation change in semiconductors under Moore’s Law. It all started that way for the Sony corporation, which took 10 years to bring the first lithium-ion battery to market in 1991. Fortunately, we expect future generations of the AI Class technology to reuse this foundation, allowing us to raise the bar on energy density progressively as we transfer each new AI process modification to our Malaysian factory.”

AI-1 is currently available to select smartphone OEMs. Broader availability is expected later in 2025.

Figure 1. The first AI-1 cell is just 1.79 cu. in. in volume, yet it contains 26.3 watt-hours of electrical energy, enough to power a typical car lift to raise and lower a 4,948-pound truck to a working height of 4.7 ft – three times per charge.

About Enovix Corporation

Enovix is a leader in advancing lithium-ion battery technology with its proprietary cell architecture designed to deliver higher energy density and improved safety. The Company’s breakthrough silicon-anode batteries are engineered to power a wide range of devices from wearable electronics and mobile communications to industrial and electric vehicle applications. Enovix’s technology enables longer battery life and faster charging, supporting the growing global demand for high-performance energy storage. Enovix holds a robust portfolio of issued and pending patents covering its core battery design, manufacturing process, and system integration innovations. For more information, visit https://www.enovix.com.

Forward‐Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance and can be identified by words such as anticipate, believe, continue, could, estimate, expect, intend, may, might, plan, possible, potential, predict, should, would and similar expressions that convey uncertainty about future events or outcomes. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, our expectations that AI-1 represents the highest energy density battery commercially available, that the AI-1 battery enables smartphone manufacturers to take full advantage of AI-enabled applications without compromising battery life, that our unique battery architecture enables exceptional performance without compromising safety or longevity, that the recently shipped smartphone samples exceed industry standards and meet certain demanding standards for fast charging, long cycle life, and temperature resilience, that we lead the industry in energy density for wearables, the benefits and the timing of our first expected commercial product launch, that we have upgraded our prior watch battery product to AI-1 standards and our long-term scale-up plans. Actual results and outcomes could differ materially from these forward-looking statements as a result of certain risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, those risks and uncertainties and other potential factors set forth in our filings with the SEC, including in the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of our most recently filed annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other documents that we have filed, or that we will file, with the SEC. For a full discussion of these risks, please refer to Enovix’s filings with the SEC, including its most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, available at https://ir.enovix.com and www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statements made by us in this press release speak only as of the date on which they are made and subsequent events may cause these expectations to change. We disclaim any obligations to update or alter these forward-looking statements in the future, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

