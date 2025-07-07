CompoSecure Wins Four Prestigious ICMA Élan Awards for its Innovative Card Design

SOMERSET, N.J., July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CompoSecure, Inc. (Nasdaq: CMPO), a leader in metal payment cards, security, and authentication solutions, today announced it was a winner of the prestigious 2025 Élan Award of Excellence by the International Card Manufacturers Association (ICMA).

The company won four awards in this year’s program:

"Feature Card – Metal" and "Best Regional Card – North American" categories for the FAB Islamic Emirati metal card - The falcon symbolizes strength, courage, and nobility. Working with graphical engineers to bring the design "to life," the falcon turns three-dimensional on the metal card. Carefully placed unique inks allow you to feel the feathers, see the intricate patterns of the feathers, the billowing clouds, the rolling hills, and the dramatic architecture. The falcon sits so dignified on the card front that it demands a place at the top-of-wallet, too proud not to be shown.

"Supplier/Vendor – New Product, Service or Innovation" category for the Ellipse EVC marketing card - Unlike traditional cards with a fixed security code, this card, developed in partnership with Ellipse, features a dynamic security code that refreshes with every tap or dip, rendering stolen credentials useless and virtually eliminating card-not-present (CNP) fraud. When you combine this frictionless fraud protection with the elegance of metal, security and beauty become one.

"Manufacturer – Loyalty, Promotional, Gift Cards" category for the Qantas Lifetime Platinum card - The Qantas Lifetime card was developed in partnership with AB Note. This metal card is constructed from 65% post-consumer recycled stainless steel and features a minimalist design. This emblematic carrier of the Qantas brand is adorned only with the iconic "roo" symbol, created with a distinctive effect called "knock out to metal," and surrounded with a design using unique graphical techniques. This refined simplicity, along with the silver edges, makes the card an eye-catching masterpiece. When the card is presented, the "roo" practically hops off.



CompoSecure was also named a finalist in two categories:



"Feature Card – Metal" category for the JCB The Class metal credit card - Dazzling. Brilliant. Elegant. CompoSecure partnered with Toppan to create a unique card that evokes a special feeling the moment you hold it in your hand. Starting with a piece of stainless steel, the design was mechanically engraved with dignity and pride. There was so much consideration for the intricacy of the engraving of the Pegasus and the logos, complementing this with brushed silver metal, resulting in a beautiful work of art.

"Manufacturer – Unique Innovation" category for the Robinhood Gold Card - May we have a flawless, solid block of gold that can be used as a credit card? That was the challenge presented to CompoSecure and partner Fiserv. Starting with a solid block of gold, the metal is meticulously shaved, carved, and shaped into a workable card form. Just like a piece of jewelry, the gold is mechanically engraved with the logo and design on the card front, and then mechanically engraved with the scheme brand mark and copy on the card back. Unique pockets are drilled so that the security hologram and the workable mag stripe can be embedded using a proprietary technique. Finally, an exclusive technology is employed to embed the functional chip.

ICMA’s Élan Awards celebrate the pinnacle of design innovation, security, and technical achievements by members of the card industry. ICMA is a global trade association for card manufacturers, personalizers, issuers, and suppliers.

“The Élan Awards of Excellence distinguish ICMA card manufacturers, suppliers, and personalization/fulfillment members before their peers and customers as industry leaders. This year, we received more than 130 entries, so it was no easy feat judging the world’s best,” said Jeffrey Barnhart, executive director and founder of ICMA. “ICMA is proud to recognize the companies that have produced the best and most innovative products around the globe over the past year. Congratulations to CompoSecure.”

To date, CompoSecure has won 22 Élan Awards and placed as a finalist 23 times.

About CompoSecure

Founded in 2000, CompoSecure (Nasdaq: CMPO) is a technology partner to market leaders, fintechs and consumers enabling trust for millions of people around the globe. The company combines elegance, simplicity and security to deliver exceptional experiences and peace of mind in the physical and digital world. CompoSecure’s innovative payment card technology and metal cards with Arculus security and authentication capabilities deliver unique, premium branded experiences, enable people to access and use their financial and digital assets, and ensure trust at the point of a transaction. For more information, please visit www.CompoSecure.com and www.GetArculus.com .

About ICMA

For 35 years, ICMA has been a nonprofit association of card manufacturers, personalizers, suppliers and related industry participants. ICMA acts as a resource for industry issues, including the production, technology, application, security and environmental issues of cards. More information is available at icma.com.

