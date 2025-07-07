Revolutionizing the Road: Michelin Announces New “Once In A Generation” Line Haul Tire Built for Maximum Fleet Performance

GREENVILLE, S.C., July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It’s with great enthusiasm that Michelin introduces the Michelin X® Line Grip D tire. The Michelin X® Line Grip D tire is a revolutionary leap forward in drive tire innovation that provides exceptional mileage, lasting traction, and features a durable casing designed to reach up to 1 million miles with up to four retreads, all of which assists fleets while moving goods to consumers across North America.

Recently, Michelin partnered with television host and MythBusters legend Adam Savage and his team, providing an opportunity to witness testing demonstrations on the new Michelin X® Line Grip D tire and learn about this revolutionary tire on his show Tested. You can see the demonstration results and watch Savage’s impressions here.

“We at Michelin are dedicated to evolving tire performance through relentless innovation and ongoing technological advancements,” said Pierluigi Cumo, VP of B2B Marketing at Michelin North America, Inc. “That’s why Michelin is proud to introduce the Michelin X® Line Grip D tire. This tire has the potential to redefine the drive tire standard in fleets for years to come. It is not an evolution to existing products, but something entirely different the fleet world has not seen before.”

The Michelin X® Line Grip D tire is an amazing example of benefit focused innovation, and Michelin tire designers characterize this new product as a “once-in-a-lifetime” leap in tire technology for fleets. This new SmartWay[1] verified drive tire helps fleets control their operational costs, providing 20% more mileage[2] and 20% reduction in rolling resistance than the Michelin XDN2 tire. Drivers can also remain confident in this 3PMSF[3] rated drive tire’s excellent traction performance in wet and snowy conditions thanks to the unique chevron tread design. Based on testing of worn tires, the Michelin X® Line Grip D tire provides more than 90% better snow starting traction[4] and more than 25% better wet starting traction than the Michelin XDN2 tire[5]. Additionally, fleets can get more out of their assets as the Michelin X® Line Grip D tire is built on our Michelin DURACORE™ casing, featuring INFINICOIL and POWERCOIL technologies.

“Michelin has a proven track record of delivering high-quality, reliable products that exceed performance expectations,” said Cumo. “This fantastic leap in drive tire technology brings new levels of performance to the road and new levels of savings for our customers.”

The Michelin X® Line Grip D tire will be available in sizes 295/75R22.5 and 11R22.5. For more information on the Michelin X® Line Grip D tire, please visit our website.

[1] Based on internal tests against SmartWay® requirements. For more information on SmartWay® verified technologies, go to U.S.: www.epa.gov/smartway or CA: https://nrcan.gc.ca

[2] Based on an internal study of 3 fleets in line haul usage, measured at tire removal, 129 total tires, based on a 6/32” max. pull point, 295/75R22.5 Michelin X® Line Grip D tire vs. 275/80R22.5 Michelin XDN2 tire (equivalent sizes). Actual on-road results may vary.

[3] Meets the USTMA (U.S. Tire Manufacturers Association) snow traction performance requirements. Meets the Tire and Rubber Association of Canada (TRAC) requirements for severe snow traction.

[4] Calculated based on internal snow starting test at 10/32” remaining tread, Michelin X® Line Grip D 295/75R22.5 tire vs. Michelin XDN2 275/80R22.5 (equivalent sizes) tire.

[5] Calculated based on internal wet starting test; measuring peak Mu; both tires worn to 10/32” remaining tread; XLGD 295/75R22.5 LRG XDN2 275/80R22.5 (equivalent sizes).

About Michelin North America, Inc.

Michelin is a world-leading manufacturer of life-changing composites and experiences. Pioneering engineered materials for more than 130 years, Michelin is uniquely positioned to make decisive contributions to human progress and to a more sustainable world.

Drawing on its deep know-how in polymer composites, Michelin is constantly innovating to manufacture high-quality tires and components for critical applications in demanding fields as varied as mobility, construction, aeronautics, low-carbon energies and healthcare.

The care placed in its products and deep customer knowledge inspire Michelin to offer the finest experiences. This spans from providing data- and AI-based connected solutions for professional fleets to recommending outstanding restaurants and hotels curated by the MICHELIN Guide.

Headquartered in Greenville, S.C., Michelin North America, Inc. has approximately 23,500 employees and operates 36 production facilities in the United States (michelinman.com) and Canada (michelin.ca).

