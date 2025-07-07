Nudj Health Appoints Dr. Padmaja Patel as Chief Medical Officer to Advance Lifestyle Medicine Services

PASADENA, Calif., July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nudj Health, the leading AI-powered lifestyle medicine services company, is proud to announce the appointment of Dr. Padmaja Patel as Chief Medical Officer of Lifestyle Medicine Services. In this role, Dr. Patel will lead the delivery of comprehensive, evidence-based lifestyle interventions to treat, prevent, and bring chronic disease into remission by improving cardiometabolic health outcomes. With a proven track record of success, Nudj Health has served over 15,000 patients, including through partnerships with integrated health systems such as Corewell Health. Dr. Patel’s leadership will be instrumental in expanding Nudj Health’s innovative care model to organizations directly accountable for healthcare costs and outcomes, including employers, health plans, accountable care organizations (ACOs), and health systems. Nudj Health is transforming patient care by combining technology with lifestyle medicine services to improve access, reduce costs, and enhance overall well-being. With Dr. Patel at the helm of clinical strategy, Nudj Health is poised to broaden its impact and redefine chronic disease management through whole-person care.

Dr. Padmaja Patel has earned national acclaim for her visionary leadership in developing and implementing a groundbreaking lifestyle medicine program. Through the establishment of a state-of-the-art Lifestyle Medicine Center, she has set a new standard for integrating evidence-based lifestyle interventions into clinical care, advancing the quality and efficacy of patient treatment. Building on this success, Dr. Patel now holds multiple high-profile national leadership roles. She currently serves as President of the American College of Lifestyle Medicine (ACLM), one of the nation’s fastest-growing medical societies dedicated to the prevention, treatment, and reversal of chronic disease through therapeutic lifestyle change. She also leads as President of the Midland Quality Alliance and contributes her expertise on the boards of several national healthcare organizations. For the past four years, Dr. Patel has served as a clinical advisor to Nudj Health, playing a pivotal role in the integration of AI-powered lifestyle medicine across primary care, cardiology, and health systems. Her expanding leadership role underscores the accelerating demand for scalable, clinically proven lifestyle medicine solutions in modern healthcare.

“The traditional healthcare delivery model has failed to adequately address the chronic disease crisis in the U.S. and the associated surge in healthcare costs,” said Dr. Patel. “There is a growing recognition among policymakers, healthcare leaders, and health systems of the urgent need for a patient-centered, whole-person approach rooted in lifestyle medicine. Nudj Health has already demonstrated the clinical efficacy of its models, and now is the time to scale and implement comprehensive lifestyle medicine solutions for health plans, employers, ACOs, and health systems. I am excited to join Nudj Health’s leadership team as Chief Medical Officer for its lifestyle medicine service line. My lifelong passion has been to showcase the value and cost-effectiveness of lifestyle medicine solutions. I look forward to working with the Nudj Health clinical team to integrate these solutions seamlessly into primary and specialty care, advancing chronic disease remission, restoring health, and improving overall well-being.”

“Nudj Health, for the last four years, has been focused on building and integrating lifestyle medicine service lines with primary and specialty care physician groups nationwide. Our focus over the next year will be to bring our capabilities to more organizations that ultimately own their healthcare costs. With over four years of experience advising our clinical teams, Dr. Patel brings invaluable expertise in both the delivery of lifestyle medicine and the strategic alignment of that care with cost reduction. Her insight is essential to Nudj Health as we tailor measurable, outcomes-driven solutions to improve healthspan. It will be a comprehensive set of solution design, care delivery, technology, and real-time outcome reporting for these organizations,” stated Yuri Sudhakar, CEO and Founder of Nudj Health.

Dr. Katie Hill will continue to serve as Chief Medical Officer for Behavioral Health Services for Nudj and work with Dr. Padmaja Patel as the company expands its whole-person care service offerings across the healthcare continuum.

About Nudj Health

Founded in 2021, Nudj Health delivers whole-person care services using lifestyle medicine interventions to prevent, treat, and put chronic disease into remission. The company’s mission is to improve patient healthspan by addressing the root causes of cardiometabolic disease beyond the walls of the doctor’s office. Nudj Health delivers evidence-based interventions centered around six interconnected lifestyle areas: stress management, nutrition, physical activity, sleep quality, social support, behavioral risks. Nudj Health is an ACLM-certiﬁed Lifestyle Medicine Treatment program, and its education division, Nudj University, is an approved Health Coach Training & Education Program by the National Board for Health and Wellness Coaching (NBHWC).

Based in Pasadena, CA, Nudj Health has already integrated its service with several primary care, cardiology, and oncology providers, including large health systems nationwide.

Providers, payers, and employers can now integrate evidence-based lifestyle medicine therapeutic interventions as a primary treatment designed to prevent and bring chronic disease into remission, improving healthspan.

