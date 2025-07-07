SEALSQ Increased Its Quantum Investment Fund to Over $35 Million and Provides Update on Strategic Quantum Technology Convergence

Geneva, Switzerland, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES), a global leader in Post-Quantum and Quantum-resilient cybersecurity solutions, today announced its Quantum Investment Fund has been increased from $20 million to over $35 million. The increase is aimed at accelerating the convergence of Quantum, Post-Quantum cryptography, edge security, satellite communications, and secure identity infrastructure into a seamless and secure ecosystem for the next digital era.

Building a Quantum-Safe Technology Stack

SEALSQ’s Quantum fund is strategically deployed to ensure that its cybersecurity technology stack, from the edge to the cloud, and even into space, is fully Quantum-Resilient. The investments are carefully aligned to create a cohesive platform integrating:

Strategic Investments executed so far and How They Interconnect

Quantix Edge (Spain): SEALSQ, in conjunction with its parent company, WISeKey International Holding Ltd ("WISeKey") (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity, blockchain, and IoT company, has committed to invest approximately $12.0 million (€10.2M) to co-develop a Post-Quantum Semiconductor Center in Murcia, in collaboration with the Spanish government's SETT.ES program (€20M support). This facility will design and manufacture Post-Quantum and Quantum-enhanced chips, forming the hardware foundation of SEALSQ's secure ecosystem.

WeCan Group (Switzerland): Through an approximately $3.5 million investment for a 28% stake, SEALSQ is integrating Post-Quantum digital identity and KYC capabilities into financial services. WeCan's blockchain-based solutions will interface securely with SEALSQ hardware using Quantum-resistant cryptographic keys.

IC'Alps (France): The approximately $14.7 million (€10 million cash and €2.5 million stock, not including any potential earn-out consideration) acquisition of this ASIC design firm gives SEALSQ full control over custom silicon development, enabling Quantum-ready secure elements and chips that power everything from IoT devices to space-grade hardware. These ASICs are being optimized to run Post-Quantum algorithms such as CRYSTALS-Kyber.

WISeSat.Space (Global): A $10 million investment is being used to deploy Post-Quantum-secured communication satellites. These satellites form part of the WISeSat.Space constellation, enabling encrypted communication between remote IoT nodes, financial networks, and critical infrastructure, even in areas without terrestrial connectivity.

ColibriTD (France): A strategic initial investment of $100,000 stake in this Quantum cryptography startup ensures access to next-gen algorithms and protocols. ColibriTD is working on integrating Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) and hybrid PQC models into SEALSQ's infrastructure, closing the loop from hardware to satellite to software.





Why Convergence Matters

The convergence of these technologies is not just an innovation strategy, it's a cybersecurity imperative. With the looming threat of Quantum computers breaking traditional encryption, SEALSQ is building a vertically integrated platform that ensures:

Hardware and software are aligned to resist quantum attacks.

Satellites and terrestrial systems communicate with Post-Quantum encryption.

Identities and credentials are authenticated using PQC-enabled digital certificates.

are authenticated using . Data in motion, at rest, and in use is secured across borders and infrastructures.

“This isn’t a collection of siloed investments, it's a coordinated strategy to build the world’s first fully Post-Quantum secure digital ecosystem,” said Carlos Moreira, CEO SEALSQ. “We are preparing the critical infrastructure of tomorrow, today.”

Backed by a strong cash balance of more than $120 million at June 30, 2025, SEALSQ is well-positioned to scale these investments and take a leadership role in helping governments, enterprises, and citizens transition to the Quantum era. As outlined in its recently announced growth strategy, SEALSQ expects this convergence to drive diversified revenues, strategic partnerships, and long-term shareholder value.



SEALSQ’s growth strategy for 2025 and beyond was announced in conjunction with the release of its H1 2025 preliminary unaudited revenue - https://www.sealsq.com/investors/news-releases/sealsq-corp-announces-h1-2025-preliminary-revenue-and-other-key-financial-metrics-updates-on-planned-deployment-of-post-quantum-security-1751546436936.

About SEALSQ:

SEALSQ is a leading innovator in Post-Quantum Technology hardware and software solutions. Our technology seamlessly integrates Semiconductors, PKI (Public Key Infrastructure), and Provisioning Services, with a strategic emphasis on developing state-of-the-art Quantum Resistant Cryptography and Semiconductors designed to address the urgent security challenges posed by quantum computing. As quantum computers advance, traditional cryptographic methods like RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) are increasingly vulnerable.

SEALSQ is pioneering the development of Post-Quantum Semiconductors that provide robust, future-proof protection for sensitive data across a wide range of applications, including Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Medical and Healthcare Systems, Defense, IT Network Infrastructure, Automotive, and Industrial Automation and Control Systems. By embedding Post-Quantum Cryptography into our semiconductor solutions, SEALSQ ensures that organizations stay protected against quantum threats. Our products are engineered to safeguard critical systems, enhancing resilience and security across diverse industries.

For more information on our Post-Quantum Semiconductors and security solutions, please visit www.sealsq.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning SEALSQ Corp and its businesses. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our business strategy, financial performance, results of operations, market data, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future, as well as any other statements which are not historical facts. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include SEALSQ's ability to continue beneficial transactions with material parties, including a limited number of significant customers; market demand and semiconductor industry conditions; and the risks discussed in SEALSQ's filings with the SEC. Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by SEALSQ with the SEC.

SEALSQ Corp is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.