Synfini Adds $8.9 Million Discovery Funding to Speed Small Molecule Drug Development 

MENLO PARK, Calif., July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synfini , Inc., a trailblazer in AI-driven chemistry automation, today announced a $8.9 million expansion of its round, led by JSL Health Capital and supported by a strong syndicate of early-stage investors. This brings Synfini’s total funding to $53 million, comprised of non-dilutive grants and venture investment. The company’s AI Cloud Foundry platform uniquely integrates artificial intelligence, automated synthesis, and iterative molecular design to dramatically accelerate small molecule drug discovery and synthesis. By combining physical and virtual chemistry in a unified workflow, Synfini delivers novel, high-quality pharmaceutically optimized compounds at unprecedented speed, while dramatically reducing costs.

Synfini’s platform eliminates traditional bottlenecks in early drug discovery by streamlining target selection, compound design, and synthesis into an agile, integrated workflow, replacing traditional manual chemistry processes. Since its spinout from SRI in 2023, the company has validated its approach through early commercial traction and strategic partnerships. This additional funding provides the resources necessary for further development, to scale operations, and to expand customer collaborations.

“We’re building the next generation of drug discovery infrastructure,” said Doug Donzelli, CEO of Synfini. “This funding enables us to move faster, go broader with our platform, and deepen our relationships with both biotech innovators and large pharma. We’re grateful to be supported by a syndicate of investors who share our vision, including those who’ve backed us since the very beginning.”

The round is led by JSL Health, who joins top venture firms and deep science investors including SRI Ventures, WERU Investments, Ferocity Capital, High Water Venture Partners, Foothill Ventures, Trust Ventures, Gaingels, and Mana Ventures.

Lekan Wang, Managing Partner at JSL Health Capital commented: “Synfini is the rare company that emerges from the foam, fully formed. After years of R&D at legendary research outfit SRI, Synfini's end-to-end medicinal chemistry AI platform demonstrably shortens small molecule iteration cycles from months to just days. Project planning, property prediction, reaction routes, and synthesis––all included and fully integrated into a chemistry operating system built with chemists and biologists in mind. This is true American innovation that promises to dramatically increase drug pipeline velocity from hit to FTIH. We cannot be more excited to partner with Synfini.”

“Through its technology and expert application of AI, Synfini has demonstrated the ability to fundamentally change the quality, speed, and cost of small molecule discovery,” said Xuhui Shao from Foothill Ventures. “Synfini’s ground-breaking approach will accelerate the delivery of important new therapies to improve patients’ lives.”

The new funding will support further hiring in scientific and engineering roles, expansion of Synfini’s software and automated lab capabilities, and growth of commercial partnerships in areas including GPCR-targeted therapeutics and precision oncology.

About Synfini

Synfini, Inc. is revolutionizing small molecule drug discovery with its AI Cloud Foundry—a platform that integrates artificial intelligence, chemistry automation, and cloud-native workflows to generate better molecules, faster. Founded by domain experts in synthetic chemistry, machine learning, and drug development, Synfini partners with biotech and pharmaceutical companies to bring forward breakthrough therapies with greater speed and precision.

Contact:

media@ktcmarketingandpr.com