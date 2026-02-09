Synfini Introduces Integrated Microscale Purification, Delivering Assay-Ready Compounds in Hours Instead of Days

MENLO PARK, Calif., Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synfini, Inc ., provider of the industry's most advanced Agile AI Foundry for drug discovery, today announced the integration of microscale purification into high throughput experimentation (HTE) automation in SynBuild ™, the automated synthesis suite in the Synfini platform. Discovery teams can now move from synthesis to biological testing in hours, eliminating multi-day handoffs that stall SAR learning and delay critical go/no-go decisions. Microscale purification is a chromatographic technique that isolates target compounds at microgram to low-milligram quantities, removing impurities and byproducts at the point of synthesis.

By operating at the same scale as SynBuild's automated HTE chemistry workflows, the integrated system produces compounds ready for immediate biological evaluation without additional processing steps. "Synfini’s automated HTE system has proven to be a powerful tool for rapid chemistry optimization," said Nathan Collins, Head of Strategic Alliances at Synfini. "With microscale purification integrated with direct to biology testing we can now explore more chemistry space in drug discovery at much higher speed and lower cost."

Faster Answers. Better Candidates.

Faster Pipeline Decisions. Reliable compound quality and rapid biological feedback replace speculation with data-driven confidence, helping teams advance the right programs faster.

Earlier Biological Truth. High-purity compounds enable confident readouts at the earliest stages, reducing false positives and preventing over-investment in weak chemistry.

Higher Discovery Velocity. Microscale workflows reduce material and handling requirements, allowing teams to explore broader chemical space without increasing operational burden.

Seamless Path to Screening. Combined microscale synthesis and purification integrates directly with bioassay workflows, eliminating bottlenecks and supporting high-throughput discovery campaigns.

Synfini Platform Agile Workflow

The synthesis of novel compounds requires the development of a synthetic route that can produce target compounds in sufficient yield for testing. This process is often the most time-consuming and challenging aspect of medicinal chemistry, requiring extensive empirical testing of various reaction conditions. The HTE system in SynBuild, a key component of the Synfini agile chemistry platform , has revolutionized the route development process by automating reaction screening and optimization. It sets up and performs efficient low-volume (10-40 µl) multistep chemical reactions. The system can process 288 individual reactions at a time, enabling highly parallel reaction screening with independent control over critical reaction variables including time, temperature, solvent, reagents, stoichiometry, and catalyst.

With Synfini’s new purification capability, reactions can now be automatically transferred to a customized LC-MS system for purification and quantitative analysis, processing compounds with a turnaround of one every 5 minutes.

Microscale purified compounds can be directly formatted and delivered to multiplexed bioassays in a direct-to-biology workflow providing extremely rapid data generation, which is then loaded in the Synfini database SynDB™. Chemistry and biology data then feeds into SynDesign™ AI models, improving predictions for next round DMTA cycles.

"This new capability allows us to purify and quantify microgram-scale compounds in just five minutes per compound, eliminating a major bottleneck in medicinal chemistry,“ said Peter Madrid, PhD, Head of Scientific Development. “By generating high-quality data suitable for AI training at true high-throughput scale, we're enabling faster decision-making, rapid model retraining, and smarter molecular designs that accelerate the Design-Make-Test-Analyze cycle. "

