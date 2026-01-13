Synfini Assessed ‘Awardable’ for DARPA ERIS Marketplace

MENLO PARK, Calif., Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synfini , a leading provider of the industry’s most innovative Agile AI Foundry for drug discovery, today announced that it has achieved “Awardable” status through DARPA Expedited Research Implementation Series (ERIS) Marketplace. The ERIS Marketplace is a transformative digital platform designed to accelerate acquisition velocity and advance national security innovation. All 7-minute awardable solutions housed in the repository have been assessed through comprehensive scoring rubrics and competitive procedures and are readily available for selection, negotiation, and award by Government customers with a Marketplace account. Synfini’s solution integrates AI-guided compound design, automated synthetic route planning and multi-scale chemistry execution in a unified platform to enable rapid, reproducible generation of high-purity compounds optimized for diagnostic applications.

“The power of the Synfini AI Foundry in molecular discovery has been demonstrated in drug discovery and is now also being applied to other areas,” said Nathan Collins, Head of Strategic Alliances at Synfini. “In this case we are able to develop molecular tools for threat identification, detection of human exposure levels and timeline of exposure at a level of speed and accuracy that has not been achievable in a single platform to date.”

In collaboration with an industry partner, Synfini’s video, accessible only by government customers on the DARPA ERIS Marketplace, presents an actual use case in triage and treatment of mass casualties of chemical, biological and nuclear weapons of mass destruction.

Synfini was recognized among a competitive field of applicants to the ERIS Marketplace whose solutions demonstrated innovation and potential impact on DoD missions. Government customers interested in viewing the video solution can create an ERIS Marketplace account at www.darpaconnect.us/eris .

About Synfini, Inc.

Synfini, Inc. is revolutionizing small molecule drug discovery with its AI Cloud Foundry — a platform that integrates artificial intelligence, chemistry automation, and cloud-native workflows to generate better molecules, faster. Founded by domain experts in synthetic chemistry, machine learning, and drug development, Synfini partners with biotech and pharmaceutical companies as well as academia to bring forward breakthrough therapies with greater speed and precision. Learn more at www.synfini.com.

About the ERIS Marketplace

The DARPA Expedited Research Implementation Series (ERIS) Marketplace is a transformative digital platform designed to accelerate acquisition velocity and advance national security innovation. All 7-minute awardable solutions housed in the repository have been assessed through complex scoring rubrics and competitive procedures and are readily available for selection, negotiation, and award by Government customers with a Marketplace account. By streamlining the procurement process, the ERIS Marketplace empowers DoD organizations to rapidly acquire disruptive technologies that address the evolving challenges of defense and security. Industry and academia are encouraged to showcase their innovative solutions, connecting directly with DARPA and other government customers seeking revolutionary research and technology. Learn more at: www.darpaconnect.us/eris.

