Modaxo Launches Intelliscape

TORONTO, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Modaxo Inc. (“Modaxo”), a global technology organization focused on moving the world’s people, today announced the launch of Intelliscape, a new brand and organization made up of intelligent transport systems for road and rail assets acquired from SEA, a division of Cohort PLC.

“Intelliscape creates a stable forever-home for these mission-critical civic infrastructure solutions and the great people behind this innovative technology, helping ensure that communities across the UK can continue to rely on this technology to keep them safe. Modaxo invests in products and people for the long term, and we’re thrilled to welcome Intelliscape’s customers and employees,” said Laurent Eskenazi, Portfolio Manager at Modaxo. “This move further enhances our expertise in operating traffic, parking and transport management businesses and continues our vision of creating seamless mobility experiences throughout the communities we serve.”

Intelliscape will be led by Alastair Cobb, who joins Modaxo from SEA with this acquisition.

“We are excited to join the Modaxo team and continue to build on our success in an organization focused on people transport,” said Cobb. “Intelliscape may be a new brand, but we are built on nearly 30 years of experience, innovation and expertise acquired through this deal.”

Richard Flitton, Managing Director of SEA, said: “The sale to Modaxo follows years of targeted investment and organisational development within SEA, aimed at ensuring self-sufficient, reliable, and customer-centric operations. We are delighted that the foundational work has positioned Intelliscape to thrive with a strong market offering and a robust delivery capability under Modaxo, and wish them the very best for the future.”