Jennifer Duman of Skyhawk Security Recognized as a 2025 CRN Inclusive Channel Leader

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skyhawk Security , the originator of cloud threat detection and response (CDR), announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Channel Director Jennifer Duman to its prestigious list of 2025 Inclusive Channel Leaders. The annual list honors vendor, distributor and solution provider executives who are breaking down barriers to build more equitable, diverse and inclusive environments across the IT channel.

“The honorees on this year’s Inclusive Channel Leaders list set a powerful example,” said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. content, and executive editor, CRN, The Channel Company. “They advance meaningful change by amplifying a multitude of voices and fostering company cultures where everyone has the opportunity to thrive. We’re inspired by their impact and appreciate their efforts to lead the way in advancing inclusion and building a stronger IT channel.”

Duman leverages over 20 years of experience in cybersecurity and enterprise technology in her role at Skyhawk, where she leads the company’s global partner program. Her work focuses not just on expanding channel reach but on ensuring that diversity, representation and equity are foundational to that growth. Under her leadership, Skyhawk has prioritized partnerships with women- and BIPOC-owned businesses, resulting in new revenue opportunities and stronger, more resilient alliances.

“I’ve spent my career building and nurturing diverse teams and partnerships because the tech industry thrives when all voices are heard,” said Duman. “Inclusion isn't just a value; it’s a competitive advantage. When we elevate diverse perspectives, we drive better outcomes for our partners, our customers and the entire channel community.”

Duman’s influence also extends beyond Skyhawk’s walls. She actively collaborates with partners across the globe, co-hosts joint events, including a recent RSAC showcase and mentors rising leaders in the industry. Much of her approach is rooted in personal experience, beginning her career in fast-paced tech environments, coding for Fortune 10 clients as a teenager and drawing inspiration from mid-level women leaders who paved the way before her.

At Skyhawk, Duman has spearheaded a partner program that enables MSSPs and other channel players to deliver differentiated, high-impact security services. By leveraging a real-time digital twin of each customer’s cloud environment, Skyhawk seamlessly deploys into the existing security stack, offering continuous threat detection with zero disruption to production systems, even during high-stakes periods like seasonal lockdowns. Its context-driven alert reduction filters out noise and highlights the threats that pose the greatest risk, helping customers focus on protecting their most valuable assets.

The 2025 Inclusive Channel Leaders list will be featured in the August issue of CRN Magazine, with online coverage starting on July 7 at www.CRN.com/Inclusive-Leaders.

About Skyhawk Security

Skyhawk Security is the originator of Cloud Threat Detection and Response (CDR), leveraging a multi-layer AI-based approach to identify and stop cloud threats before they become breaches. Skyhawk revolutionizes CDR with its Continuous Proactive Protection, an AI-powered Autonomous Purple Team, enabling security teams to take a proactive approach to cloud security for the very first time. Led by a team of cyber security and cloud professionals who built the original CSPM category, Skyhawk’s platform evolves cloud security posture management far beyond scanning and static configuration analysis, continuously adapting and improving threat detection so that it is always aligned with the cloud architecture. Skyhawk Security is a spin-off of Radware® (NASDAQ:RDWR).

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world's top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers, and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com. Follow The Channel Company: LinkedIn and X

© 2025 The Channel Company, Inc. The Channel Company logo is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, Inc. All other trademarks and trade names are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

