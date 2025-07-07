Grit, Gains, and Setbacks for Lottery.com and Sports.com Drivers in Fourth of July Weekend Battle at Mid-Ohio

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

LEXINGTON, Ohio, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lottery.com Inc. (Nasdaq: LTRY, LTRYW) (“Lottery.com” or “the Company”), a leading technology company transforming the intersection of gaming, sports and entertainment, today announced their drivers’ results from the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. In sweltering summer conditions, the trio of Lottery.com and Sports.com-sponsored drivers took on one of the most technical and physically demanding road courses on the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and INDY NXT by Firestone calendars. With 90 laps of elevation, strategy, and heat, the Fourth of July holiday weekend brought both breakthroughs and heartbreaks to the paddock.

Callum Ilott

Car No. 90 – PREMA Racing (INDYCAR SERIES)

Finished: P13 | Best Result of the Season | Sponsored by: Lottery.com

Callum Ilott delivered a superb recovery drive from P24 on the grid to P13, notching his best result of the 2025 season in a race that tested both patience and performance. After being forced off-track to avoid an incident at the start, the PREMA Racing driver went off-strategy, switching early to alternate red-sidewall tires under the first caution.

Ilott executed a well-managed three-stop strategy, making his final pit stop on lap 82 and pushing hard in the closing stages to gain multiple positions.

“A really strong race. We had a bit of contact at the beginning and I was just put in a bad position on the outside,” said Ilott. “We gambled and did an early stop onto the Reds. The first stint wasn't anything special, but once we came in and got going again on the next set of Reds, it was super fast. The car was really strong. We maximised everything from P24 — great pit stops and solid strategy.”

Louis Foster

Car No. 45 – Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing (INDYCAR SERIES)

Finished: P14 | Rookie of the Year Leader | Sponsored by: Sports.com

Louis Foster continued his impressive rookie season by qualifying in P6—his third Fast Six shootout appearance this year—and finishing 14th in a challenging fuel-saving race. Despite not having a fresh set of tires for his final qualifying run, Foster again proved his one-lap speed and now holds an average starting position of 12.2 across a 27-car field.

In the race, Foster was initially in contention for a top-10 before a pit stop stall cost valuable time. Nonetheless, his strong performance earned him top rookie honours on the day and moved him into the lead of the Rookie of the Year standings.

“I think I did a good job saving fuel,” Foster said after the race. “That was the first time I did a proper fuel save race so that was good experience for me. Top rookie in the race by some margin. There are worse days for sure, but it’s disappointing.”

Sebastian Murray

Car No. 2 – Andretti Global (Indy NXT)

Started: P18 | DNF (Lap 4) | Championship Standing: P10 (140 points)

Sponsored by: Sports.com

Rookie Seb Murray’s weekend ended early after making contact on Lap 4 with teammate Ricardo Escotto, causing race-ending damage. After a strong opening phase where Murray climbed from P18 to P12, the collision brought a premature end to what had been a positive start.

“A super unfortunate end to today. I’m not really sure what happened — we’ll have to watch the replays and look at the data — but I’m just glad everyone’s okay,” said Murray. “A massive thank you to the AMR Safety team. They were on the scene incredibly quickly. Obviously, apologies to the team. It was a good weekend until the incident, and we were hoping to work our way forward.”

Matthew McGahan, Chairman & CEO of Lottery.com and Sports.com, commented:

“We’re incredibly proud of how our drivers have performed this season so far. From pole positions to breakthrough race results, Louis, Callum, and Seb have truly delivered. This Fourth of July weekend, the Lottery.com and Sports.com brands were flying the flag — with strong visibility on the cars and in the paddock throughout a high-profile holiday event.

“It was also exciting to see Callum and Louis racing wheel-to-wheel for P13 and P14 — both fighting hard but keeping it clean, which speaks volumes about their professionalism and respect. Keep it shiny side up, race smart, and above all, stay safe. We’re behind you every step of the way.”

Marc Bircham, Main Board Director of Lottery.com and Sports.com, added:

“The performances so far this season have been nothing short of staggering. The entire Lottery.com and Sports.com family wishes Louis, Callum, and Seb the very best as the season heats up. Mid-Ohio was a test, and now we look forward to Iowa and beyond with pride and confidence.”

