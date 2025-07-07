GTT: Half-year liquidity contract statement
Saint-Rémy-lès-Chevreuse, July 7, 2025
Under the liquidity contract signed between GTT and Rothschild Martin Maurel, the following assets were booked to the liquidity account at June 30, 2025:
- 0 share
- € 2,804,507
- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 5,166
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 5,625
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 177,593 shares for € 26,689,970.89
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 177,643 shares for € 26,681,419.51
As a reminder, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account at December 31, 2024:
- 50 shares
- € 2,813,059
