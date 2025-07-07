GTT: Half-year liquidity contract statement

Saint-Rémy-lès-Chevreuse, July 7, 2025

Under the liquidity contract signed between GTT and Rothschild Martin Maurel, the following assets were booked to the liquidity account at June 30, 2025:

0 share

€ 2,804,507

- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 5,166

- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 5,625

- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 177,593 shares for € 26,689,970.89

- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 177,643 shares for € 26,681,419.51

As a reminder, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account at December 31, 2024:

50 shares

€ 2,813,059

