Fengate highlights responsible investment progress with release of 2024 Sustainability Report

TORONTO, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fengate Asset Management (Fengate) today released its 2024 Sustainability Report (the report), demonstrating the firm’s continued commitment to responsible investment in Canada and the United States (U.S.).

Fengate’s second firmwide sustainability report, the latest report details the significant progress made in several key areas between January and December 2024, including responsible labour, environmental, social, and governance (ESG) data management, climate risk management, and economic impact reporting. The full 2024 Sustainability Report is available here.

"Fengate was founded with a fundamental commitment to upholding our responsibilities to our stakeholders, our environment, and our communities, as we believe responsible investment is critical to delivering long-term, sustainable value," said Lou Serafini Jr., President and CEO of Fengate. "This report demonstrates that we can achieve impactful results by being thoughtful in the opportunities we pursue, in the decisions we make, and by selecting the right partners to help deliver our projects."

The report also highlights key accomplishments from across Fengate’s infrastructure, private equity, and real estate businesses. Highlights include:

Engaging labour responsibly: Fengate Infrastructure’s LAX Consolidated Rent-a-Car (ConRAC) project in Los Angeles was delivered under a Project Labour Agreement (PLA), creating more than 5,000 jobs and generating US$200 million in wages for the local workforce throughout construction. More than 4.1 million union construction labour hours were generated, with all of North America’s Building Trades Unions (NABTU) trades involved.

About Fengate

Fengate is a leading alternative investment manager with more than $24 billion in assets under management, focused on infrastructure, private equity, and real estate strategies. With offices in Toronto, Miami, and Houston, and 300 team members across North America, Fengate leverages more than 50 years of entrepreneurial experience to deliver excellent investment results on behalf of its clients. Learn more at www.fengate.com .