MÉRIGNAC, FRANCE – 7 JULY 2025
HALF-YEARLY REPORT ON EXOSENS’ LIQUIDITY CONTRACT
WITH KEPLER CHEUVREUX
In accordance with the provisions of the French Financial Markets Authority’s decision
n°2021-01 of 22 June 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts
for shares as an accepted market practice
Under the liquidity contract entered into between Exosens (Ticker: EXENS; ISIN: FR001400Q9V2) and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on 30 June 2025:
- 20,264 shares; and
- 1,526,636.31 euros in cash.
During the period from 1 January 2025 to 30 June 2025, the following transactions were executed:
- On the buy side, 281,811 shares for 8,719,529.24 euros (2,187 transactions); and
- On the sell side, 279,711 shares for 8,542,164.51 euros (2,661 transactions).
As a reminder, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on 31 December 2024:
- 18,164 shares; and
- 1,689,362.72 euros in cash.
The following resources appeared on the liquidity account at the date of entry into force of the contract:
- 0 share; and
- 2,000,000 euros in cash.
Contact
Investor Relations
Laurent Sfaxi – l.sfaxi@exosens.com
|Buy Side
|Sell Side
|Number of executions
|Number of shares
|Traded volume in EUR
|Number of executions
|Number of shares
|Traded volume in EUR
|Total
|2,187
|281,811
|8,719,529.24
|2,661
|279,711
|8,542,164.51
|01/02/2025
|17
|4,483
|86,073.60
|1
|500
|9,750.00
|01/03/2025
|24
|2,000
|38,220.00
|41
|7,079
|137,969.71
|01/06/2025
|14
|2,500
|50,300.00
|34
|5,000
|101,900.00
|01/07/2025
|20
|2,000
|40,140.00
|15
|2,378
|48,653.88
|01/08/2025
|-
|-
|-
|54
|9,122
|199,498.14
|01/13/2025
|5
|1,250
|28,125.00
|20
|1,250
|28,775.00
|01/14/2025
|34
|8,329
|169,495.15
|-
|-
|-
|01/15/2025
|26
|3,250
|64,967.50
|21
|2,003
|40,440.57
|01/16/2025
|44
|5,500
|107,250.00
|18
|2,250
|44,460.00
|01/17/2025
|4
|250
|5,020.00
|36
|3,071
|61,819.23
|01/20/2025
|12
|500
|10,000.00
|32
|3,676
|75,358.00
|01/21/2025
|2
|250
|5,200.00
|19
|3,250
|67,600.00
|01/22/2025
|12
|1,500
|31,200.00
|12
|1,500
|31,380.00
|01/23/2025
|-
|-
|-
|20
|2,750
|58,437.50
|01/24/2025
|2
|250
|5,350.00
|21
|3,250
|71,532.50
|01/27/2025
|18
|4,500
|98,955.00
|4
|250
|5,500.00
|01/28/2025
|-
|-
|-
|28
|3,000
|68,460.00
|01/29/2025
|19
|2,000
|45,240.00
|14
|1,000
|22,800.00
|01/30/2025
|18
|2,500
|56,625.00
|13
|1,500
|34,530.00
|01/31/2025
|-
|-
|-
|8
|750
|17,025.00
|02/03/2025
|5
|523
|11,777.96
|7
|500
|11,475.00
|02/04/2025
|-
|-
|-
|5
|500
|11,575.00
|02/05/2025
|15
|2,000
|45,620.00
|18
|1,750
|40,127.50
|02/06/2025
|30
|2,524
|57,824.84
|13
|1,000
|23,150.00
|02/07/2025
|69
|5,203
|116,755.32
|6
|500
|11,290.00
|02/10/2025
|11
|1,250
|27,787.50
|21
|1,000
|22,280.00
|02/11/2025
|23
|2,447
|53,931.88
|7
|765
|16,960.05
|02/12/2025
|8
|1,325
|29,136.75
|4
|750
|16,612.50
|02/13/2025
|18
|2,675
|58,127.75
|11
|1,499
|32,813.11
|02/14/2025
|8
|1,500
|32,535.00
|15
|2,750
|60,142.50
|02/17/2025
|9
|1,250
|27,287.50
|28
|4,168
|92,904.72
|02/18/2025
|-
|-
|-
|32
|4,500
|104,445.00
|02/19/2025
|-
|-
|-
|16
|1,750
|41,807.50
|02/20/2025
|27
|7,500
|179,550.00
|34
|3,912
|94,318.32
|02/21/2025
|15
|2,136
|50,964.96
|15
|2,000
|47,920.00
|02/24/2025
|8
|2,000
|48,080.00
|37
|3,338
|81,647.48
|02/25/2025
|-
|-
|-
|16
|2,000
|50,120.00
|02/26/2025
|65
|10,000
|244,500.00
|10
|782
|19,432.70
|02/27/2025
|-
|-
|-
|39
|3,431
|84,985.87
|02/28/2025
|-
|-
|-
|35
|3,250
|82,582.50
|03/03/2025
|-
|-
|-
|70
|5,250
|162,487.50
|03/04/2025
|5
|500
|15,425.00
|2
|500
|16,650.00
|03/05/2025
|-
|-
|-
|6
|500
|16,700.00
|03/07/2025
|33
|4,500
|149,445.00
|-
|-
|-
|03/10/2025
|50
|4,250
|137,785.00
|24
|2,385
|80,374.50
|03/11/2025
|31
|6,250
|197,562.50
|18
|1,316
|42,664.72
|03/12/2025
|1
|200
|6,300.00
|14
|1,000
|31,780.00
|03/13/2025
|21
|2,000
|63,020.00
|6
|414
|13,260.42
|03/14/2025
|-
|-
|-
|19
|2,750
|87,725.00
|03/17/2025
|-
|-
|-
|74
|6,423
|215,877.03
|03/18/2025
|38
|8,526
|279,738.06
|18
|2,500
|84,250.00
|03/19/2025
|12
|1,259
|41,823.98
|54
|7,250
|251,792.50
|03/20/2025
|65
|10,254
|337,356.60
|17
|2,070
|70,773.30
|03/21/2025
|10
|1,750
|56,280.00
|50
|3,636
|119,842.56
|03/24/2025
|25
|3,750
|122,887.50
|47
|4,614
|153,230.94
|03/25/2025
|4
|1,000
|33,050.00
|39
|3,818
|129,926.54
|03/26/2025
|24
|3,500
|117,250.00
|22
|3,250
|109,817.50
|03/27/2025
|29
|3,000
|100,860.00
|14
|2,000
|67,700.00
|03/28/2025
|32
|4,250
|142,332.50
|9
|1,500
|51,180.00
|03/31/2025
|45
|5,729
|189,687.19
|56
|7,000
|232,820.00
|04/01/2025
|8
|1,250
|42,712.50
|16
|2,012
|69,253.04
|04/02/2025
|62
|6,250
|211,562.50
|28
|4,216
|143,807.76
|04/03/2025
|43
|4,500
|149,355.00
|18
|2,670
|89,178.00
|04/04/2025
|75
|9,250
|298,405.00
|17
|2,056
|67,128.40
|04/07/2025
|96
|8,750
|260,575.00
|31
|3,750
|116,925.00
|04/08/2025
|14
|2,063
|63,849.85
|65
|5,066
|159,173.72
|04/09/2025
|53
|7,437
|226,679.76
|19
|2,500
|76,875.00
|04/10/2025
|7
|1,500
|45,750.00
|112
|6,750
|222,480.00
|04/11/2025
|22
|3,250
|98,475.00
|42
|3,121
|95,377.76
|04/14/2025
|5
|500
|15,600.00
|54
|5,382
|169,586.82
|04/15/2025
|-
|-
|-
|40
|4,500
|147,060.00
|04/16/2025
|10
|1,565
|52,208.40
|22
|2,000
|67,520.00
|04/17/2025
|12
|2,250
|75,330.00
|13
|1,500
|50,520.00
|04/22/2025
|28
|4,000
|135,640.00
|40
|5,311
|181,158.21
|04/23/2025
|27
|3,500
|118,720.00
|32
|3,689
|126,422.03
|04/24/2025
|32
|4,250
|144,882.50
|41
|5,750
|197,685.00
|04/25/2025
|28
|4,000
|139,880.00
|32
|4,000
|140,840.00
|04/28/2025
|48
|5,500
|189,035.00
|23
|2,750
|99,550.00
|04/29/2025
|21
|2,500
|83,200.00
|8
|1,000
|33,480.00
|04/30/2025
|14
|1,033
|34,564.18
|27
|3,750
|127,462.50
|05/02/2025
|3
|573
|19,728.39
|29
|3,000
|105,840.00
|05/05/2025
|8
|1,500
|53,445.00
|20
|2,250
|80,730.00
|05/06/2025
|13
|2,250
|80,280.00
|24
|2,250
|80,955.00
|05/07/2025
|40
|3,500
|124,810.00
|30
|3,500
|125,930.00
|05/08/2025
|8
|1,154
|41,163.18
|29
|2,750
|99,137.50
|05/09/2025
|37
|4,096
|145,203.20
|22
|1,559
|56,077.23
|05/12/2025
|58
|4,217
|144,390.08
|28
|3,000
|104,190.00
|05/13/2025
|22
|2,750
|93,362.50
|21
|2,023
|69,227.06
|05/14/2025
|12
|2,500
|84,775.00
|29
|2,566
|87,628.90
|05/15/2025
|2
|250
|8,500.00
|45
|5,000
|176,550.00
|05/16/2025
|-
|-
|-
|9
|1,000
|38,200.00
|05/19/2025
|8
|1,250
|47,400.00
|5
|750
|28,897.50
|05/20/2025
|23
|3,776
|142,279.68
|26
|3,754
|142,013.82
|05/21/2025
|-
|-
|-
|37
|3,500
|136,325.00
|05/22/2025
|-
|-
|-
|8
|800
|32,080.00
|05/23/2025
|13
|1,500
|58,740.00
|19
|1,300
|52,013.00
|05/26/2025
|-
|-
|-
|14
|600
|24,720.00
|05/27/2025
|-
|-
|-
|8
|150
|6,363.00
|05/28/2025
|-
|-
|-
|14
|350
|15,281.00
|05/29/2025
|-
|-
|-
|7
|150
|6,490.50
|05/30/2025
|-
|-
|-
|7
|110
|4,874.10
|06/02/2025
|3
|500
|21,450.00
|8
|200
|8,870.00
|06/03/2025
|-
|-
|-
|7
|150
|6,697.50
|06/04/2025
|6
|750
|33,150.00
|6
|230
|10,577.70
|06/05/2025
|6
|750
|33,300.00
|10
|350
|15,900.50
|06/06/2025
|18
|1,750
|77,052.50
|3
|150
|6,750.00
|06/09/2025
|16
|1,500
|65,535.00
|1
|250
|11,100.00
|06/10/2025
|24
|2,250
|96,142.50
|-
|-
|-
|06/11/2025
|31
|2,500
|103,150.00
|-
|-
|-
|06/12/2025
|3
|750
|31,590.00
|19
|1,250
|53,412.50
|06/13/2025
|6
|750
|32,377.50
|13
|1,250
|54,162.50
|06/16/2025
|15
|1,700
|72,488.00
|21
|1,250
|55,500.00
|06/17/2025
|13
|1,950
|81,627.00
|5
|500
|21,150.00
|06/18/2025
|3
|500
|20,850.00
|11
|1,250
|53,300.00
|06/19/2025
|4
|250
|10,600.00
|25
|1,500
|64,950.00
|06/20/2025
|2
|500
|22,250.00
|19
|2,175
|97,092.00
|06/23/2025
|30
|3,250
|141,700.00
|5
|458
|20,719.92
|06/24/2025
|22
|3,384
|143,718.48
|13
|700
|30,240.00
|06/25/2025
|15
|1,750
|74,025.00
|23
|763
|32,618.25
|06/26/2025
|60
|5,500
|220,000.00
|14
|2,000
|82,060.00
|06/27/2025
|34
|3,250
|130,877.50
|-
|-
|-
|06/30/2025
|17
|1,500
|60,300.00
|8
|1,250
|50,725.00
