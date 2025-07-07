Half-yearly report on Exosens' liquidity contract with Kepler Cheuvreux

 | Source: Exosens Exosens

PRESS RELEASE
MÉRIGNAC, FRANCE – 7 JULY 2025

HALF-YEARLY REPORT ON EXOSENS’ LIQUIDITY CONTRACT
WITH KEPLER CHEUVREUX

In accordance with the provisions of the French Financial Markets Authority’s decision
n°2021-01 of 22 June 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts
for shares as an accepted market practice

Under the liquidity contract entered into between Exosens (Ticker: EXENS; ISIN: FR001400Q9V2) and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on 30 June 2025:

  • 20,264 shares; and
  • 1,526,636.31 euros in cash.

During the period from 1 January 2025 to 30 June 2025, the following transactions were executed:

  • On the buy side, 281,811 shares for 8,719,529.24 euros (2,187 transactions); and
  • On the sell side, 279,711 shares for 8,542,164.51 euros (2,661 transactions).

As a reminder, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on 31 December 2024:

  • 18,164 shares; and
  • 1,689,362.72 euros in cash.

The following resources appeared on the liquidity account at the date of entry into force of the contract:

  • 0 share; and
  • 2,000,000 euros in cash.

Contact

Investor Relations
Laurent Sfaxi – l.sfaxi@exosens.com


 Buy SideSell Side
 Number of executionsNumber of sharesTraded volume in EURNumber of executionsNumber of sharesTraded volume in EUR
Total2,187281,8118,719,529.242,661279,7118,542,164.51
01/02/2025174,48386,073.6015009,750.00
01/03/2025242,00038,220.00417,079137,969.71
01/06/2025142,50050,300.00345,000101,900.00
01/07/2025202,00040,140.00152,37848,653.88
01/08/2025---549,122199,498.14
01/13/202551,25028,125.00201,25028,775.00
01/14/2025348,329169,495.15---
01/15/2025263,25064,967.50212,00340,440.57
01/16/2025445,500107,250.00182,25044,460.00
01/17/202542505,020.00363,07161,819.23
01/20/20251250010,000.00323,67675,358.00
01/21/202522505,200.00193,25067,600.00
01/22/2025121,50031,200.00121,50031,380.00
01/23/2025---202,75058,437.50
01/24/202522505,350.00213,25071,532.50
01/27/2025184,50098,955.0042505,500.00
01/28/2025---283,00068,460.00
01/29/2025192,00045,240.00141,00022,800.00
01/30/2025182,50056,625.00131,50034,530.00
01/31/2025---875017,025.00
02/03/2025552311,777.96750011,475.00
02/04/2025---550011,575.00
02/05/2025152,00045,620.00181,75040,127.50
02/06/2025302,52457,824.84131,00023,150.00
02/07/2025695,203116,755.32650011,290.00
02/10/2025111,25027,787.50211,00022,280.00
02/11/2025232,44753,931.88776516,960.05
02/12/202581,32529,136.75475016,612.50
02/13/2025182,67558,127.75111,49932,813.11
02/14/202581,50032,535.00152,75060,142.50
02/17/202591,25027,287.50284,16892,904.72
02/18/2025---324,500104,445.00
02/19/2025---161,75041,807.50
02/20/2025277,500179,550.00343,91294,318.32
02/21/2025152,13650,964.96152,00047,920.00
02/24/202582,00048,080.00373,33881,647.48
02/25/2025---162,00050,120.00
02/26/20256510,000244,500.001078219,432.70
02/27/2025---393,43184,985.87
02/28/2025---353,25082,582.50
03/03/2025---705,250162,487.50
03/04/2025550015,425.00250016,650.00
03/05/2025---650016,700.00
03/07/2025334,500149,445.00---
03/10/2025504,250137,785.00242,38580,374.50
03/11/2025316,250197,562.50181,31642,664.72
03/12/202512006,300.00141,00031,780.00
03/13/2025212,00063,020.00641413,260.42
03/14/2025---192,75087,725.00
03/17/2025---746,423215,877.03
03/18/2025388,526279,738.06182,50084,250.00
03/19/2025121,25941,823.98547,250251,792.50
03/20/20256510,254337,356.60172,07070,773.30
03/21/2025101,75056,280.00503,636119,842.56
03/24/2025253,750122,887.50474,614153,230.94
03/25/202541,00033,050.00393,818129,926.54
03/26/2025243,500117,250.00223,250109,817.50
03/27/2025293,000100,860.00142,00067,700.00
03/28/2025324,250142,332.5091,50051,180.00
03/31/2025455,729189,687.19567,000232,820.00
04/01/202581,25042,712.50162,01269,253.04
04/02/2025626,250211,562.50284,216143,807.76
04/03/2025434,500149,355.00182,67089,178.00
04/04/2025759,250298,405.00172,05667,128.40
04/07/2025968,750260,575.00313,750116,925.00
04/08/2025142,06363,849.85655,066159,173.72
04/09/2025537,437226,679.76192,50076,875.00
04/10/202571,50045,750.001126,750222,480.00
04/11/2025223,25098,475.00423,12195,377.76
04/14/2025550015,600.00545,382169,586.82
04/15/2025---404,500147,060.00
04/16/2025101,56552,208.40222,00067,520.00
04/17/2025122,25075,330.00131,50050,520.00
04/22/2025284,000135,640.00405,311181,158.21
04/23/2025273,500118,720.00323,689126,422.03
04/24/2025324,250144,882.50415,750197,685.00
04/25/2025284,000139,880.00324,000140,840.00
04/28/2025485,500189,035.00232,75099,550.00
04/29/2025212,50083,200.0081,00033,480.00
04/30/2025141,03334,564.18273,750127,462.50
05/02/2025357319,728.39293,000105,840.00
05/05/202581,50053,445.00202,25080,730.00
05/06/2025132,25080,280.00242,25080,955.00
05/07/2025403,500124,810.00303,500125,930.00
05/08/202581,15441,163.18292,75099,137.50
05/09/2025374,096145,203.20221,55956,077.23
05/12/2025584,217144,390.08283,000104,190.00
05/13/2025222,75093,362.50212,02369,227.06
05/14/2025122,50084,775.00292,56687,628.90
05/15/202522508,500.00455,000176,550.00
05/16/2025---91,00038,200.00
05/19/202581,25047,400.00575028,897.50
05/20/2025233,776142,279.68263,754142,013.82
05/21/2025---373,500136,325.00
05/22/2025---880032,080.00
05/23/2025131,50058,740.00191,30052,013.00
05/26/2025---1460024,720.00
05/27/2025---81506,363.00
05/28/2025---1435015,281.00
05/29/2025---71506,490.50
05/30/2025---71104,874.10
06/02/2025350021,450.0082008,870.00
06/03/2025---71506,697.50
06/04/2025675033,150.00623010,577.70
06/05/2025675033,300.001035015,900.50
06/06/2025181,75077,052.5031506,750.00
06/09/2025161,50065,535.00125011,100.00
06/10/2025242,25096,142.50---
06/11/2025312,500103,150.00---
06/12/2025375031,590.00191,25053,412.50
06/13/2025675032,377.50131,25054,162.50
06/16/2025151,70072,488.00211,25055,500.00
06/17/2025131,95081,627.00550021,150.00
06/18/2025350020,850.00111,25053,300.00
06/19/2025425010,600.00251,50064,950.00
06/20/2025250022,250.00192,17597,092.00
06/23/2025303,250141,700.00545820,719.92
06/24/2025223,384143,718.481370030,240.00
06/25/2025151,75074,025.002376332,618.25
06/26/2025605,500220,000.00142,00082,060.00
06/27/2025343,250130,877.50---
06/30/2025171,50060,300.0081,25050,725.00

Attachment


Attachments

Exosens - Liquidity Contract - EN - 20250630

Recommended Reading