MÉRIGNAC, FRANCE – 7 JULY 2025

HALF-YEARLY REPORT ON EXOSENS’ LIQUIDITY CONTRACT

WITH KEPLER CHEUVREUX

In accordance with the provisions of the French Financial Markets Authority’s decision

n°2021-01 of 22 June 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts

for shares as an accepted market practice

Under the liquidity contract entered into between Exosens (Ticker: EXENS; ISIN: FR001400Q9V2) and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on 30 June 2025:

20,264 shares; and

1,526,636.31 euros in cash.

During the period from 1 January 2025 to 30 June 2025, the following transactions were executed:

On the buy side, 281,811 shares for 8,719,529.24 euros (2,187 transactions); and

On the sell side, 279,711 shares for 8,542,164.51 euros (2,661 transactions).

As a reminder, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on 31 December 2024:

18,164 shares; and

1,689,362.72 euros in cash.

The following resources appeared on the liquidity account at the date of entry into force of the contract:

0 share; and

2,000,000 euros in cash.

Contact

Investor Relations

Laurent Sfaxi – l.sfaxi@exosens.com





Buy Side Sell Side Number of executions Number of shares Traded volume in EUR Number of executions Number of shares Traded volume in EUR Total 2,187 281,811 8,719,529.24 2,661 279,711 8,542,164.51 01/02/2025 17 4,483 86,073.60 1 500 9,750.00 01/03/2025 24 2,000 38,220.00 41 7,079 137,969.71 01/06/2025 14 2,500 50,300.00 34 5,000 101,900.00 01/07/2025 20 2,000 40,140.00 15 2,378 48,653.88 01/08/2025 - - - 54 9,122 199,498.14 01/13/2025 5 1,250 28,125.00 20 1,250 28,775.00 01/14/2025 34 8,329 169,495.15 - - - 01/15/2025 26 3,250 64,967.50 21 2,003 40,440.57 01/16/2025 44 5,500 107,250.00 18 2,250 44,460.00 01/17/2025 4 250 5,020.00 36 3,071 61,819.23 01/20/2025 12 500 10,000.00 32 3,676 75,358.00 01/21/2025 2 250 5,200.00 19 3,250 67,600.00 01/22/2025 12 1,500 31,200.00 12 1,500 31,380.00 01/23/2025 - - - 20 2,750 58,437.50 01/24/2025 2 250 5,350.00 21 3,250 71,532.50 01/27/2025 18 4,500 98,955.00 4 250 5,500.00 01/28/2025 - - - 28 3,000 68,460.00 01/29/2025 19 2,000 45,240.00 14 1,000 22,800.00 01/30/2025 18 2,500 56,625.00 13 1,500 34,530.00 01/31/2025 - - - 8 750 17,025.00 02/03/2025 5 523 11,777.96 7 500 11,475.00 02/04/2025 - - - 5 500 11,575.00 02/05/2025 15 2,000 45,620.00 18 1,750 40,127.50 02/06/2025 30 2,524 57,824.84 13 1,000 23,150.00 02/07/2025 69 5,203 116,755.32 6 500 11,290.00 02/10/2025 11 1,250 27,787.50 21 1,000 22,280.00 02/11/2025 23 2,447 53,931.88 7 765 16,960.05 02/12/2025 8 1,325 29,136.75 4 750 16,612.50 02/13/2025 18 2,675 58,127.75 11 1,499 32,813.11 02/14/2025 8 1,500 32,535.00 15 2,750 60,142.50 02/17/2025 9 1,250 27,287.50 28 4,168 92,904.72 02/18/2025 - - - 32 4,500 104,445.00 02/19/2025 - - - 16 1,750 41,807.50 02/20/2025 27 7,500 179,550.00 34 3,912 94,318.32 02/21/2025 15 2,136 50,964.96 15 2,000 47,920.00 02/24/2025 8 2,000 48,080.00 37 3,338 81,647.48 02/25/2025 - - - 16 2,000 50,120.00 02/26/2025 65 10,000 244,500.00 10 782 19,432.70 02/27/2025 - - - 39 3,431 84,985.87 02/28/2025 - - - 35 3,250 82,582.50 03/03/2025 - - - 70 5,250 162,487.50 03/04/2025 5 500 15,425.00 2 500 16,650.00 03/05/2025 - - - 6 500 16,700.00 03/07/2025 33 4,500 149,445.00 - - - 03/10/2025 50 4,250 137,785.00 24 2,385 80,374.50 03/11/2025 31 6,250 197,562.50 18 1,316 42,664.72 03/12/2025 1 200 6,300.00 14 1,000 31,780.00 03/13/2025 21 2,000 63,020.00 6 414 13,260.42 03/14/2025 - - - 19 2,750 87,725.00 03/17/2025 - - - 74 6,423 215,877.03 03/18/2025 38 8,526 279,738.06 18 2,500 84,250.00 03/19/2025 12 1,259 41,823.98 54 7,250 251,792.50 03/20/2025 65 10,254 337,356.60 17 2,070 70,773.30 03/21/2025 10 1,750 56,280.00 50 3,636 119,842.56 03/24/2025 25 3,750 122,887.50 47 4,614 153,230.94 03/25/2025 4 1,000 33,050.00 39 3,818 129,926.54 03/26/2025 24 3,500 117,250.00 22 3,250 109,817.50 03/27/2025 29 3,000 100,860.00 14 2,000 67,700.00 03/28/2025 32 4,250 142,332.50 9 1,500 51,180.00 03/31/2025 45 5,729 189,687.19 56 7,000 232,820.00 04/01/2025 8 1,250 42,712.50 16 2,012 69,253.04 04/02/2025 62 6,250 211,562.50 28 4,216 143,807.76 04/03/2025 43 4,500 149,355.00 18 2,670 89,178.00 04/04/2025 75 9,250 298,405.00 17 2,056 67,128.40 04/07/2025 96 8,750 260,575.00 31 3,750 116,925.00 04/08/2025 14 2,063 63,849.85 65 5,066 159,173.72 04/09/2025 53 7,437 226,679.76 19 2,500 76,875.00 04/10/2025 7 1,500 45,750.00 112 6,750 222,480.00 04/11/2025 22 3,250 98,475.00 42 3,121 95,377.76 04/14/2025 5 500 15,600.00 54 5,382 169,586.82 04/15/2025 - - - 40 4,500 147,060.00 04/16/2025 10 1,565 52,208.40 22 2,000 67,520.00 04/17/2025 12 2,250 75,330.00 13 1,500 50,520.00 04/22/2025 28 4,000 135,640.00 40 5,311 181,158.21 04/23/2025 27 3,500 118,720.00 32 3,689 126,422.03 04/24/2025 32 4,250 144,882.50 41 5,750 197,685.00 04/25/2025 28 4,000 139,880.00 32 4,000 140,840.00 04/28/2025 48 5,500 189,035.00 23 2,750 99,550.00 04/29/2025 21 2,500 83,200.00 8 1,000 33,480.00 04/30/2025 14 1,033 34,564.18 27 3,750 127,462.50 05/02/2025 3 573 19,728.39 29 3,000 105,840.00 05/05/2025 8 1,500 53,445.00 20 2,250 80,730.00 05/06/2025 13 2,250 80,280.00 24 2,250 80,955.00 05/07/2025 40 3,500 124,810.00 30 3,500 125,930.00 05/08/2025 8 1,154 41,163.18 29 2,750 99,137.50 05/09/2025 37 4,096 145,203.20 22 1,559 56,077.23 05/12/2025 58 4,217 144,390.08 28 3,000 104,190.00 05/13/2025 22 2,750 93,362.50 21 2,023 69,227.06 05/14/2025 12 2,500 84,775.00 29 2,566 87,628.90 05/15/2025 2 250 8,500.00 45 5,000 176,550.00 05/16/2025 - - - 9 1,000 38,200.00 05/19/2025 8 1,250 47,400.00 5 750 28,897.50 05/20/2025 23 3,776 142,279.68 26 3,754 142,013.82 05/21/2025 - - - 37 3,500 136,325.00 05/22/2025 - - - 8 800 32,080.00 05/23/2025 13 1,500 58,740.00 19 1,300 52,013.00 05/26/2025 - - - 14 600 24,720.00 05/27/2025 - - - 8 150 6,363.00 05/28/2025 - - - 14 350 15,281.00 05/29/2025 - - - 7 150 6,490.50 05/30/2025 - - - 7 110 4,874.10 06/02/2025 3 500 21,450.00 8 200 8,870.00 06/03/2025 - - - 7 150 6,697.50 06/04/2025 6 750 33,150.00 6 230 10,577.70 06/05/2025 6 750 33,300.00 10 350 15,900.50 06/06/2025 18 1,750 77,052.50 3 150 6,750.00 06/09/2025 16 1,500 65,535.00 1 250 11,100.00 06/10/2025 24 2,250 96,142.50 - - - 06/11/2025 31 2,500 103,150.00 - - - 06/12/2025 3 750 31,590.00 19 1,250 53,412.50 06/13/2025 6 750 32,377.50 13 1,250 54,162.50 06/16/2025 15 1,700 72,488.00 21 1,250 55,500.00 06/17/2025 13 1,950 81,627.00 5 500 21,150.00 06/18/2025 3 500 20,850.00 11 1,250 53,300.00 06/19/2025 4 250 10,600.00 25 1,500 64,950.00 06/20/2025 2 500 22,250.00 19 2,175 97,092.00 06/23/2025 30 3,250 141,700.00 5 458 20,719.92 06/24/2025 22 3,384 143,718.48 13 700 30,240.00 06/25/2025 15 1,750 74,025.00 23 763 32,618.25 06/26/2025 60 5,500 220,000.00 14 2,000 82,060.00 06/27/2025 34 3,250 130,877.50 - - - 06/30/2025 17 1,500 60,300.00 8 1,250 50,725.00

