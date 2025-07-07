Banijay Group: weekly share transactions

Press Release
Paris – 7 July 2025
Share Transactions Disclosure
Banijay Group N.V.1 (894500G73K46H93RF180) declares the following transactions made on its own shares (NL0015000X07) from 30 June to 4 July 2025 in accordance with the authorization given by the shareholder’s annual meeting on 22 May 2025.
|Trade Date
|Side
|Total Daily Volume (Number of Shares)
|Average Price
|Amount of Transactions
|Market Identification Code
|2025-06-30
|BUY
|1073
|8.749953
|9 388.70
|XAMS
|2025-06-30
|SELL
|271
|8.850000
|2 398.35
|XAMS
|2025-07-01
|BUY
|634
|8.455521
|5 360.80
|XAMS
|2025-07-02
|BUY
|180
|8.500000
|1 530.00
|XAMS
|2025-07-02
|SELL
|632
|8.506487
|5 376.10
|XAMS
|2025-07-03
|BUY
|305
|8.450000
|2 577.25
|XAMS
|2025-07-04
|BUY
|1433
|8.239323
|11 806.95
|XAMS
|2025-07-04
|SELL
|602
|8.337209
|5 019.00
|XAMS
The disclosure of all share transactions was made publicly available and can be consulted on the company’s website (https://group.banijay.com/liquidity-agreement/) under the section « Investors ».
Agenda
H1 2025 results: 31 July 2025
Investor Relations
Press Relations
banijaygroup@brunswickgroup.com
About Banijay Group
Banijay Group is a global entertainment leader founded by Stéphane Courbit, a 30-year entrepreneur and entertainment industry pioneer. Our mission is to inspire passion by providing audiences with engaging and innovative entertainment experiences. The Group’s activities include Content production & distribution (through Banijay Entertainment, the largest international independent producer distributor), Live experiences (through Banijay Live, a leading player in live experiences) and Online sports betting & gaming (through Banijay Gaming, Europe’s fastest-growing online sports betting platform). In 2024, Banijay Group recorded revenue and Adjusted EBITDA of €4.8bn and €900m respectively.
Banijay Group is listed on Euronext Amsterdam (ISIN: NL0015000X07, Bloomberg: BNJ NA, Reuters: BNJ.AS).
1 Previously known as FL Entertainment N.V. until 24 May 2024
