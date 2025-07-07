From Dusk ‘Til Dawn: Queensland Walkers Rally for Sick Kids

BRISBANE, Australia, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an Australian first, two charities, Ronald McDonald House Charities South East Queensland (RMHC SEQ) and Children’s Hospital Foundation (CHF), have joined forces to officially launch All Night Long : a brand-new overnight walking marathon event in Queensland, set to take place on Saturday, 25 October 2025.

This bold event invites Queenslanders to walk 42km all night long in a celebration of the extraordinary courage shown by sick children and their families every single day. With five pit stops across Brisbane, including at RMHC South Brisbane House, New Farm Park and other iconic Brisbane areas, participants will walk in solidarity, raising much-needed funds to support the vital work of both charities.

“This is more than just a walk, it’s a moving tribute to the strength of families who face unimaginable challenges,” said Lyndsey Rice, CEO Children’s Hospital Foundation.

“In the past year alone, Queensland Children’s Hospital saw more than 440,000 children across emergency, in and outpatients – these are kids from all corners of the state, facing the biggest battles of their young lives.

“Every kilometre walked, every dollar raised, directly helps us fund lifesaving medical research, purchase essential equipment, and provide emotional and practical support to families during the toughest of times,” concluded Ms Rice.

Participants are encouraged to register in teams or individually, with solo walkers joining the official All Night Long Team led by respective CEOs, ambassadors, and community champions. Registration is $60, with the aim to mobilise over 1,300 walkers across Brisbane for a unified overnight mission.

“The reality is that for families of ill and injured children, every day can feel like a marathon. All Night Long is our way of honouring their resilience - and bringing the community together to walk beside them,” said Emma Thompson, CEO RMHC SEQ.

“Funds raised will help us continue providing a home-away-from-home for families who need to stay close to hospital, at no cost to the family,” said Ms. Thompson.

The event will commence at dusk from Brisbane’s Parliament House with live music, community activations, and appearances from RMHC and CHF ambassadors. Walkers will begin their 42km journey at 7:00pm and finish in the early hours of Sunday morning, greeted by cheers, celebrations, and the echo of a thousand thank-yous from the children and families supported through All Night Long.

All Night Long is a collaboration powered by RMHC SEQ and Children’s Hospital Foundation.

