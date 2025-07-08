Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Apple, Abacus, Lineage, and CTO, and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Abacus Global Management, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL), Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE), and CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO). Our investigations concern whether these companies have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple announced on March 7, 2025, that the availability of Apple Intelligence would be significantly delayed, and that the Company "needed more time to finish developing the new Siri features" that would enhance Siri's AI capabilities and anticipated "rolling them out in the coming year."

Following this news, the price of Apple common stock fell over 5% on March 10, 2025.

Abacus Global Management, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL)

On June 4, 2025, Morpheus Research published a report titled "Abacus Global Management: This $740 Million SPAC Is Yet Another Life Settlements Accounting Scheme Manufacturing Fake Revenue By Systematically Underestimating When People Will Die." On this news, Abacus Global's stock price fell more than 21%.

Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE)

On April 30, 2025, Lineage reported first quarter 2025 financial results, including that “[t]otal revenue decreased (2.7)%” to $1.29 billion for the quarter. The Company stated it “experienced more normal seasonal trends in the first quarter after multiple years of elevated inventory levels.”

On this news, Lineage’s stock price fell $8.26, or 14.62%, to close at $48.23 per share on April 30, 2025, thereby injuring investors.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO)

On June 25, 2025, Wolfpack Research published a report entitled CTO: The B. Riley Of REITS alleging "manipulative" accounting practices related to how CTO defines Adjusted Funds From Operation. The report also alleges that management used a "sham loan" to conceal issues with a major tenant, and predicts potential future dilution due to the company's financial reserves.

Following this news, CTO's stock price fell by $0.98 per share to close at $17.10 per share.

