INVESTIGATION ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Announces an Investigation of Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) and Encourages Investors with Substantial Losses or Witnesses with Relevant Information to Contact the Firm

Centene is a managed healthcare company specializing in government-sponsored programs, such as Medicaid and Medicare, as well as health insurance plans on individual exchanges and commercial marketplaces.

On July 1, 2025, Centene announced its intention to withdraw its 2025 earnings guidance due to declining market growth in 22 out of the 29 states covered by its insurance marketplace. Specifically, Centene stated that overall health risks in these states were much higher than initially anticipated in its original risk adjustment calculations.

On this news, the price of Centene stock fell $22.87 per share, or 40.37%, to close at $33.78 per share on July 2, 2025.

