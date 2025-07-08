INVESTIGATION ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Announces an Investigation of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETS) and Encourages Investors with Substantial Losses or Witnesses with Relevant Information to Contact the Firm

NEWTOWN, Pa., July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws involving PetMed Express, Inc. (“PetMed”) (NASDAQ: PETS), resulting from allegations of providing potentially misleading business information to the investing public.

If you have non-public information that could assist in the PetMed investigation, or if you are a PetMed investor who suffered a loss and would like to learn more, you can provide your information HERE.

You can also contact attorney Eric Lechtzin of Edelson Lechtzin LLP by calling 844-563-5550 or via e-mail at elechtzin@edelson-law.com.

ABOUT THE COMPANY:

PetMed is an online pet pharmacy offering prescription and non-prescription medications, supplements, and pet supplies directly to consumers nationwide

THE ALLEGED WRONGDOING:

On June 10, 2025, PetMed announced that it would delay the release of its fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 earnings due to the company’s need for additional time to complete its year-end audit process. On this news, PetMed’s stock price fell $0.47, or 11.2%, to close at $3.72 per share on June 11, 2025

Then, on July 1, 2025, PetMed announced it would delay filing its annual report with the SEC amid an internal investigation conducted by the company’s Audit Committee. PetMed attributed the delay to whistleblower complaints regarding revenue recognition related to specific autoship orders, the impact of promotional coupons on performance metrics, and the company’s culture and control environment. On this news, the price of PetMed stock fell $0.05 per share, or 1.51%, to close at $3.27 per share on July 1, 2025.

ABOUT EDELSON LECHTZIN LLP: Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to cases involving securities and investment fraud, our lawyers focus on class action cases alleging violations of federal antitrust laws, employee benefit plans under ERISA, wage theft, data security breaches, and consumer fraud.

For more information, please contact:

Marc H. Edelson, Esq.

Eric Lechtzin, Esq.

EDELSON LECHTZIN LLP

411 S. State Street, Suite N-300

Newtown, PA 18940

Phone: 844-696-7492 or 215-867-2399 ext. 1

Email: medelson@edelson-law.com

Email: elechtzin@edelson-law.com

Web: www.edelson-law.com

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions. No class has been certified in this case, so you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. Your ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.