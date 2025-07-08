NIO’s firefly brand taps HERE Technologies to power smart, connected EV journeys

firefly will use HERE’s high-quality map data in global markets to enhance advanced driver assistance and safety functions, including Intelligent Speed Assistance within the European Union.

Through its partnership with Telenav Inc., HERE provides firefly users with seamless in-car navigation, including real-time traffic updates, for a software-defined vehicle experience.



Shanghai – HERE Technologies, the leading location data and technology platform, is proud to announce its collaboration with NIO’s latest car brand, firefly. HERE is providing firefly with high-quality map data and location services used to enhance the electric vehicle (EV) and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). The collaboration is focused on improving the safety, efficiency and overall driving experience of firefly’s intelligent EVs.

firefly is NIO’s newest sub-brand, designed to bring premium EV technology to a broader audience with a focus on urban mobility, smart connectivity and safety. firefly will utilize the rich details within HERE global maps, including connected navigation and ADAS. Additionally, firefly will leverage HERE’s speed limit data, incorporating fresh speed limit information to support the Intelligent Speed Assistance (ISA) requirement across the European Union.

Additionally, through HERE’s partnership with Telenav Inc., firefly will integrate a suite of HERE location services—enhancing digital cockpit and navigation experiences tailored for EVs, including real-time traffic insights.

Chris Chen, Vice President of NIO Global Business Development said, “To bring firefly to Europe, we needed to collaborate with a partner who understands the complexities of global mobility. HERE is a trusted partner, providing us with the high-quality, automotive-grade location technology required to meet international safety and regulatory standards. With HERE’s expertise, we can ensure that firefly drivers experience the same seamless and intelligent mobility solutions, no matter where they are.”

A pioneer and a leading company in the global smart EV market, NIO has rapidly expanded its footprint, delivering over 42,094 vehicles worldwide in the first quarter of 2025, marking a 40.1% year-on-year increase1 from the same period in 2024. With a strong presence in China and Europe, NIO continues to push the boundaries of intelligent electric mobility. The launch of firefly is set to accelerate this momentum, expanding NIO’s reach to a new segment of EV consumers.

Deon Newman, Senior Vice President and General Manager for Asia Pacific at HERE Technologies said, “HERE is proud to support NIO in expanding its ecosystem with firefly. As Chinese EV brands scale their global presence, HERE is committed to equipping them with the AI-powered location intelligence solutions that set the global standard for automotive-grade live maps. Our collaboration with NIO underscores our dedication to enabling Chinese automakers in their export ambitions while delivering world-class driving experiences.”

As HERE strengthens its presence in the Chinese automotive sector, this partnership highlights the company’s role in powering next-generation mobility solutions for global EV leaders.





Media contacts

firefly

press@firefly.world

HERE Technologies

Vanessa Lee

+65 9188 6199

Vanessa.lee@here.com





About firefly

firefly is NIO's answer to the global compact electric car market, further expanding NIO's portfolio to drive growth efficiently. A sub-brand of NIO, firefly was officially launched in December 2024 and is to NIO a symbol of innovation and sophistication in a smaller package, building on NIO’s decade-long expertise in the premium electric vehicle market. Its first model, the 'firefly' - sharing the name of the brand itself, is a small, smart, high-end electric car with a key focus on design, safety, space, intelligence and energy efficiency for active urban lifestyle users. Sales will start in China in April 2025 before expanding to global markets. Learn more at www.firefly.world and on Instagram: firefly.car.



About NIO

NIO is a global smart electric vehicle company founded in November 2014. Dedicated to shaping a sustainable and brighter future together by providing high-performance smart electric vehicles and exceptional user experiences, NIO is the first car company listed on the NYSE, HKEX and SGX. NIO currently has three major brands under its umbrella: NIO, ONVO and firefly.

Ten years into establishment, NIO is now one of the leading companies in the global premium smart electric vehicle market, committed to fostering its own research and development capabilities for core technologies. As of the end of September 2024, the company had filed for and obtained over 9,500 patents. Additionally, NIO has developed NIO Full Stack, a collection of 12 technology domains.

NIO has R&D and manufacturing facilities in Shanghai, Hefei, Beijing, Nanjing, Shenzhen, Hangzhou, Wuhan, San Jose, Munich, Oxford, Berlin, Budapest, Singapore and Abu Dhabi. The company has also established sales and service networks in China, Norway, Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden, Denmark and the UAE.

NIO Inc. currently offers eight premium smart electric vehicle models under the NIO brand and recently launched its first model under the ONVO brand as well as its first model under the firefly brand. As of November 30, 2024, NIO Inc. had delivered a total of 640,426 vehicles, leading the premium BEV segment priced above RMB 300,000. Learn more at nio.com.

About HERE Technologies

HERE has been a pioneer in mapping and location technology for 40 years. Today, HERE’s location platform is recognized as the most complete in the industry, powering location-based products, services and custom maps for organizations and enterprises across the globe. From autonomous driving and seamless logistics to new mobility experiences, HERE allows its partners and customers to innovate while retaining control over their data and safeguarding privacy. Find out how HERE is moving the world forward at here.com.

1 NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited First Quarter 2025 Financial Results | NIO Inc.









Attachment