Elis: Half-yearly report relative to the liquidity contract as of 30 June 2025

Half-yearly report relative to the liquidity contract

Under the liquidity contract entered between Elis and Oddo BHF (Group Natixis), the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30th, 2025:

48,767 shares

€4,740,871

In the 1st half of 2025, the following resources were traded:

On buy side, 1,508,913 shares for €32,258,758 (6,124 executions)

On sell side, 1,644,536 shares for €35,467,806 (5,913 executions)

As a reminder:

1) The following resources appeared on the last half year statement on December 31st, 2024 on the liquidity account:

184,390 shares

€1,531,816





2) In the 2nd half of 2024, the following resources were traded:





On buy side, 1,635,873 shares for €33,206,130 (6,722 executions)

On sell side, 1,619,744 shares for €33,168,052 (3,765 executions)





3) The following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity with Oddo BHF (Group Natixis) started on January 2nd, 2024:





63,192 shares

€3,700,000





