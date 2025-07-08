Equinor ASA: Share buy-back – second tranche for 2025

Please see below information about transactions made under the second tranche of the 2025 share buy-back programme for Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR, CEUX:EQNRO, TQEX:EQNRO).

Date on which the buy-back tranche was announced: 30 April 2025.

The duration of the buy-back tranche: 16 May to no later than 21 July 2025.

Further information on the tranche can be found in the stock market announcement on its commencement dated 30 April 2025, available here: https://newsweb.oslobors.no/message/644796

From 30 June to 4 July 2025, Equinor ASA has purchased a total of 2,081,709 own shares at an average price of NOK 257.7504 per share.

Overview of transactions:

Date Trading venue Aggregated daily volume (number of shares) Daily weighted average share price (NOK) Total daily transaction value (NOK) 30 June OSE 398,233 254.1392 101,206,616.03 CEUX TQEX 1 July OSE 432,250 255.5372 110,455,954.70 CEUX TQEX 2 July OSE 429,000 257.8556 110,620,052.40 CEUX TQEX 3 July OSE 423,800 260.3607 110,340,864.66 CEUX TQEX 4 July OSE 398,426 260.8712 103,937,868.73 CEUX TQEX Total for the period OSE 2,081,709 257.7504 536,561,356.52 CEUX TQEX Previously disclosed buy-backs under the tranche











OSE 10,925,041 255.0006 2,785,891,671.62 CEUX TQEX Total 10,925,041 255.0006 2,785,891,671.62 Total buy-backs under the tranche (accumulated)











OSE 13,006,750 255.4407 3,322,453,028.14 CEUX TQEX Total 13,006,750 255.4407 3,322,453,028.14



Following the completion of the above transactions, Equinor ASA owns a total of 21,897,872 own shares, corresponding to 0.86% of Equinor ASA’s share capital, including shares under Equinor’s share savings programme (excluding shares under Equinor’s share savings programme, Equinor owns a total of 13,006,750 own shares, corresponding to 0.51% of the share capital).

This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and that is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Appendix: A overview of all transactions made under the buy-back tranche that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.

Contact details:

Investor relations

Bård Glad Pedersen, senior vice president Investor Relations,

+47 918 01 791

Media

Sissel Rinde, vice president Media Relations,

+47 412 60 584

Attachment