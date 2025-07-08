Transaction in Own Shares

LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09 
8 July 2025

Transaction in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 7 July 2025
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 11,605
Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 448.50
Highest price paid per share (GBp): 454.00
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):452.877984

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 1,004,722 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result, of the Group's 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 112,741,085 have voting rights and 3,606,718 are held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Aggregate information:

VenueVolume-weighted average price
(pence per share)		Aggregated volume
LSE452.87798411,605

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchasedTransaction price (GBp share)Time of transaction (UK Time)Trading Venue  
  
16451.0009:52:05LSE  
615451.0009:52:05LSE  
600450.0011:33:16LSE  
600449.5012:00:52LSE  
1448.5012:38:35LSE  
534449.5013:24:01LSE  
4453.5014:47:48LSE  
313453.5014:47:48LSE  
292453.5014:47:48LSE  
222454.0015:16:21LSE  
228454.0015:16:21LSE  
318454.0015:16:21LSE  
17454.0015:16:21LSE  
195454.0015:16:21LSE  
274454.0015:16:21LSE  
235454.0015:16:21LSE  
235454.0015:16:21LSE  
235454.0015:16:21LSE  
41454.0015:16:22LSE  
16453.0015:31:14LSE  
18453.0015:31:14LSE  
6453.0015:31:14LSE  
234453.0015:31:14LSE  
220453.0015:31:14LSE  
618453.0015:31:14LSE  
274453.0015:31:16LSE  
175453.0015:31:16LSE  
63453.0015:31:22LSE  
1453.0015:31:25LSE  
612453.5015:40:55LSE  
670453.5015:40:55LSE  
35453.0015:40:55LSE  
274453.0015:40:55LSE  
122453.0015:40:55LSE  
274453.0015:40:55LSE  
274453.0015:41:01LSE  
220454.0015:58:56LSE  
618454.0015:59:32LSE  
172454.0015:59:32LSE  
400454.0015:59:32LSE  
49454.0015:59:32LSE  
609454.0016:18:54LSE  
606454.0016:18:54LSE  
58453.0016:18:56LSE  
12453.0016:19:32LSE  

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors
Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory
+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577
ir@foresightgroup.eu

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)
James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons
+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland
Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa
+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562
Foresight@h-advisors.global

About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight’s diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit https://foresight.group for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates. 


