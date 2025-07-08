Dangbei Unveils Prime Day 2025 Deals: Up to $800 Off Smart Projectors Across Global Markets





TUMWATER, Wash., July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dangbei, an innovator in smart projection technology, is excited to announce its lineup of exclusive Prime Day 2025 available from July 8 - 14 on Amazon in the US , Canada , UK , Germany , France , Italy , Spain and Japan . From portable projectors to premium 4K laser projectors, these limited-time deals deliver cutting-edge entertainment at unprecedented prices.

Dangbei Smart Projector Prime Day Picks

Upgrade your home or on-the-go setup with these five smart projectors, all at unbeatable Prime Day prices!

Discover the Dangbei MP1 Max Now on Amazon ( US / CA / UK / DE / FR / IT / ES / JP )!

A True 4K Cinema at Home: Projects up to 300" with 3100 ISO lumens brightness, 110% BT.2020 ultra-wide color gamut, and professional ΔE<1 color accuracy. Effortless Setup with Built-In Stand: Flexible 360° horizontal rotation and 135° vertical tilt for the perfect angle anywhere. InstanPro AI Image Adjustment: Delivers Auto Focus, Auto Keystone Correction, Screen Fit, Obstacle Avoidance, Eye Protection, Real-time Keystone Correction and AI Brightness Adjustment for perfect viewing experience. Smart Streaming with Google TV: Offers access to 10,000+ apps + 700,000+ movies and TV shows, including licensed Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, and more. Cinematic Sound to Match: Dual 12W speakers with Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual:X deliver rich, room-filling sound. Convenient Portability: Includes a dedicated EPP carrying case for entertainment on the go.

Discover the Dangbei DBOX02 Now on Amazon ( US / CA / UK / DE / FR / IT / ES /JP)!

Stunning 4K visuals up to 200'': With 2450 ISO Lumens super brightness, perfect for brilliant viewing, even in daylight. Streaming with Google TV: Experience seamless streaming with licensed Netflix, plus access 10,000+ apps including YouTube, Prime Video, and etc, all in one place. Immersive Sound You Can Feel: Built-in dual 12W speakers and a spacious sound chamber deliver rich, room-filling audio, enhanced by Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual:X for a truly cinematic experience. InstanPro AI Image Adjustment: Delivers Auto Focus, Auto Keystone Correction, Screen Fit, Obstacle Avoidance, Eye Protection, Real-time Keystone Correction and AI Brightness Adjustment for perfect viewing experience.

Discover the Dangbei Atom Now on Amazon ( US / CA / UK / DE / FR / IT / ES /JP)!

Dangbei's first Google TV Mini Laser Projector: Seamless access to licensed Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, and more. Compact and sleek design: It is just 48mm thin and weighs only 1.2kg, making it ultra-light and easy to carry anywhere. Big Screen, Theater-Quality Experience: Experience incredible clarity and color with 1200 ISO Lumens of brightness at Full HD 1080p, enhanced with HDR 10 and immersive Dolby Audio from dual 5W built-in speakers. InstanPro AI Image Adjustment: Delivers Auto Focus, Auto Keystone Correction, Screen Fit, Obstacle Avoidance, Eye Protection, and Real-time Keystone Correction for perfect viewing experience.

Discover the Dangbei Freedo Now on Amazon ( US / CA / UK / DE / FR / IT / ES / JP )!

Built-in Battery: Enjoy up to 2.5 hours of continuous playback on a single charge. Adjustable Built-in Stand: Offers a 165° tilt for flexible projection angles. InstanPro AI Image Setup: Delivers Auto Focus, Auto Keystone Correction, Screen Fit, Obstacle Avoidance, Eye Protection, and Real-time Keystone Correction for perfect viewing experience. Google TV with Licensed Netflix: Access a world of entertainment, including YouTube, Prime Video, and more.

Discover the Dangbei N2 mini Now on Amazon ( US / CA / UK / DE / FR /IT/ ES / JP )!

Officially licensed Netflix Sealed optical engine keeps dust out & extend the projector's lifespan. 190° tilting stand for flexible projection InstanPro AI Image Setup, delivers Auto Focus, Auto Keystone Correction, Screen Fit, and Obstacle Avoidance for perfect viewing experience. Bright, clear 200 ISO Lumens visuals up to 120''



Prime Day Sale – Eligible Models: MP1 Max, DBOX02, Atom, Freedo, N2 Mini

Pime Day Period: July 8–14 | Available on Amazon ( US / CA / UK / DE / FR / IT / ES / JP )

Don’t miss out—upgrade your entertainment setup with the latest smart projectors!

About Dangbei

Dangbei is a premium smart entertainment provider specializing in projectors and other innovative products. Trusted by over 200 million users worldwide, Dangbei offers stunning visuals and immersive sound, transforming spaces into vibrant entertainment, work, and life hubs.

Dangbei leads in software for large screens, providing a vast app and content library across entertainment, health, education, and productivity. Learn more at https://us.dangbei.com

