Zscaler Extends Zero Trust Platform to Enable Cellular Communications for IoT/OT with simply a SIM card - No VPN or software

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS), the leader in cloud security, today extends the AI-powered Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange™ platform with the launch of Zscaler Cellular. This easy to install innovation enables Zero Trust communication for IoT and OT devices using only a cellular SIM card—eliminating the need for additional software or ineffective VPN connections. Zscaler Cellular delivers resilient connectivity by ensuring IoT/OT devices automatically connect to any cellular network globally, while providing zero attack surface by isolating each device on its own private island, with all connections securely routed through the Zscaler platform.

“Zscaler pioneered Zero Trust architecture; first with the introduction of Zero Trust for Users, then with Zero Trust for Cloud, followed by Zero Trust for Branch,” said Nathan Howe, Group VP of Emerging Technologies at Zscaler. “With the introduction of Zscaler Cellular, we have extended the power of the Zero Trust Exchange to IoT and OT devices with an easy ‘install and go’ SIM card that securely connects to any cellular network. This innovative solution provides customers with resilient connectivity, isolates each device to remove the attack surface, and ensures all inbound and outbound connections are protected through the Zero Trust Exchange.”

As enterprises rapidly deploy IoT/OT devices across diverse environments, traditional firewall and VPN-based security models fail to meet the demands of today’s mobile and distributed organizations, leaving devices exposed to cyber threats. Legacy approaches rely on costly infrastructure that cannot scale and cellular networks by themselves aren’t designed to enforce Zero Trust principals resulting in security blind spots and expanding attack surfaces.

“Zscaler Cellular solved our long-standing challenge: how to effectively secure the IoT and mobile devices that we deploy at clients’ and customers’ properties,” said Brian Shelby, Director of IT Infrastructure and Cybersecurity at Maverick Transportation. “We need to operate these tablets, time-tracking devices, and more on sites where we have no control over the networking options provided or the operating environment, and without adding software agents or using remote access VPNs. The solution allowed us to create device-bound authentication through Zscaler. This became our test case, and after equipping kiosks with Zscaler Cellular, our Zero Trust policies are enforced through the Zscaler Cellular Edge. The lines are gone, the employee experience is better, our business is still protected, and we don’t need a software agent or VPN on the device.”

Partnering with Telcos to Build a Foundation for Zero Trust Security at Scale

Zscaler partners with leading telecommunications companies to bring advanced Zero Trust security to cellular-connected devices. By leveraging the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange platform with telecom infrastructure, Zscaler Cellular delivers secure, scalable, and seamless connectivity for IoT and OT devices. Through solutions like Zscaler Cellular and Zscaler Cellular Edge, and collaborations with providers such as Stacuity and BT, enterprises gain managed security services that address the unique challenges of securing distributed, cellular-connected environments. These partnerships ensure organizations can extend Zero Trust principles across global cellular networks, reducing risks and enabling secure digital transformation at scale.

“Zscaler Cellular represents a significant advancement in IoT and mobile security,” said Zeus Kerravala, founder and principal analyst, ZK Research. “By leveraging Zero Trust with cellular networks, Zscaler helps eliminate longstanding visibility and control gaps that have plagued enterprises for years. It’s the first solution I’ve seen that brings cloud-scale security to every connected device—with the simplicity of activating a SIM.”

Availability

Zscaler Cellular is available globally in August 2025. The solution is already in use by leading organizations including Sandvik and Maverick Transportation, with additional customers to be announced.

Read the blog by Maverick Transportation: Maverick Transportation Puts Zero Trust Cellular in High Gear

About Zscaler

Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) accelerates digital transformation so customers can be more agile, efficient, resilient, and secure. The Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange protects thousands of customers from cyberattacks and data loss by securely connecting users, devices, and applications in any location. Distributed across more than 150 data centers globally, the SASE-based Zero Trust Exchange is the world’s largest in-line cloud security platform.

Zscaler™ and the other trademarks listed at https://www.zscaler.com/legal/trademarks are either (i) registered trademarks or service marks or (ii) trademarks or service marks of Zscaler, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Any other trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.

Media Contact:

Nick Gonzalez

press@zscaler.com