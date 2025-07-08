Asia-Pacific Diabetes Devices and Therapeutics Investment Report 2025 | Strategic Collaborations and Local Innovations Reshape the $24.58 Billion Market - Opportunities to 2029

Dublin, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Diabetes Devices and Therapeutics Market Investment Opportunities - Q2 2025 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The diabetes market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow by 8.8% on annual basis to reach US$24.58 billion in 2025. The diabetes market in the region has experienced robust growth during 2020-2024, achieving a CAGR of 9.4%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% during 2025-2029. By the end of 2029, the diabetes market is projected to expand from its 2024 value of USD 22.59 billion to approximately USD 35.43 billion.





This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the diabetes industry in Asia Pacific, covering market opportunities and analysis across a range of diagnosis and monitoring devices, therapeutics, domains. With over 50+ KPIs at the country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of diabetes market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics.

The market features participation from both established multinational corporations and emerging regional manufacturers. The competitive environment is characterized by varied regulatory frameworks and economic conditions across the Asia Pacific. Publications from the past 12 months indicate a segmented market with regional differentiation in product offerings and market strategies. The market is evolving with a mix of longstanding multinational entities and agile local innovators. With an expected trend toward consolidation and strategic collaborations, the next 2-4 years will likely see a reshaping of competitive dynamics focused on localized product innovation and regulatory alignment.

The diabetes devices and therapeutics market in Asia Pacific is being reshaped by increased diabetes prevalence, the adoption of digital health solutions, and evolving policy frameworks. These drivers are expected to intensify over the next 2-4 years, leading to more targeted and data-supported approaches in managing diabetes across diverse regional markets.



Identify Rising Diabetes Prevalence and Healthcare Demand

Recent publications (2023-2024) report a measurable increase in diabetes cases across Asia Pacific, with significant examples in China, India, and several Southeast Asian nations. Rising incidences of type 2 diabetes are increasing the need for effective monitoring and therapeutic interventions.

Demographic shifts (aging populations, urbanization) and evolving lifestyle patterns drive the demand. Adjustments in healthcare financing and insurance reforms across the region support wider access to diagnostic devices and therapies.

Anticipate a steady intensification in demand for devices that integrate daily management tools. Healthcare systems will likely expand investments in diabetes-related technologies to address the growing burden.

Leverage Digital Integration and Remote Monitoring Solutions

Recent regional studies highlight the increased adoption of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems and telehealth services, especially in Japan and South Korea. Various Asia Pacific markets have initiated pilot programs integrating remote monitoring with traditional care models.

Technological progress and supportive regulatory policies in digital health are key drivers. Increased investments in digital infrastructure by governments and insurers foster the adoption of connected devices.

Expect further penetration of digital health solutions, with remote monitoring playing a more central role in clinical decision-making. Enhanced data analytics are likely to support more personalized diabetes management strategies regionally.

Activate Policy Reforms and Insurance Coverage Enhancements

Recent reforms in countries like Singapore and Australia have expanded reimbursement for diabetes management devices. Publications from late 2023 detail shifts in regulatory frameworks that now favor broader insurance coverage for innovative therapeutics.

Government initiatives focused on reducing long-term healthcare expenditures and improving chronic disease management drive policy changes. Broader insurance reforms align with healthcare objectives to support preventive care and early intervention.

The convergence of supportive policies and insurance incentives will further facilitate market access for new devices and therapies. Ongoing regulatory clarifications will likely encourage domestic and international investments in the region.

Map Key Players and New Entrants

Major global companies continue investing in research and development to maintain their regional presence. Local manufacturers, particularly in India and China, are entering the market with products tailored to regional cost structures and clinical needs.

New entrants are leveraging localized expertise to address gaps in the current market, supported by regional demand for cost-effective solutions.

Evaluate Strategic Collaborations and Market Consolidation

Recent transactions in the last 12 months have seen collaborations between device manufacturers and healthcare providers in Southeast Asia and Australia.

Strategic alliances emerge as companies seek to expand their product portfolios and market reach through mergers and acquisitions.

The competitive landscape will likely experience increased consolidation as larger players acquire or partner with regional innovators. Firms that successfully navigate regulatory requirements and invest in localized development are positioned to gain competitive advantages.

Forecast Competitive Shifts

Continued regulatory reforms and heightened demand for diabetes management solutions will attract further competition.

Specialized product developments addressing country-specific needs may lead to a more segmented competitive environment.

Investment in research, strategic partnerships, and adaptation to local regulatory environments will be critical for sustaining market leadership.

A bundled offering, combining the following 12 reports, covering 480 tables and 648 figures:

Asia Pacific Diabetes Devices and Therapeutics Market Opportunity and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook)

Australia Diabetes Devices and Therapeutics Market Opportunity and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook)

China Diabetes Devices and Therapeutics Market Opportunity and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook)

India Diabetes Devices and Therapeutics Market Opportunity and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook)

Indonesia Diabetes Devices and Therapeutics Market Opportunity and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook)

Japan Diabetes Devices and Therapeutics Market Opportunity and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook)

Malaysia Diabetes Devices and Therapeutics Market Opportunity and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook)

Philippines Diabetes Devices and Therapeutics Market Opportunity and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook)

Singapore Diabetes Devices and Therapeutics Market Opportunity and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook)

South Korea Diabetes Devices and Therapeutics Market Opportunity and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook)

Taiwan Diabetes Devices and Therapeutics Market Opportunity and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook)

Thailand Diabetes Devices and Therapeutics Market Opportunity and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook)

Scope for Each Report

Diabetes Devices and Therapeutics Market Share by Category

Diagnosis and Monitoring Devices

Therapeutics

Diabetes Devices and Therapeutics Market Share by Diagnosis and Monitoring Devices

Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices

Insulin Delivery Devices

Diabetes Management and Mobile Applications

Artificial Pancreas Devices

Diabetes Devices and Therapeutics Market Share by Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices

Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Devices

Continuous Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices

Test Strips

Lancets

Diabetes Devices and Therapeutics Market Share by Insulin Delivery Devices

Insulin Pumps

Insulin Pens

Insulin Syringes

Diabetes Devices and Therapeutics Market Share by Therapeutics

Oral Anti-Diabetic Drugs

Insulin

Non-Insulin Injectable Drugs

Combination Drugs

Diabetes Devices and Therapeutics Market Share by Oral Anti-Diabetic Drugs

Alpha-Glucosidase Inhibitors

DPP-4 Inhibitors

SGLT-2 Inhibitors

Diabetes Devices and Therapeutics Market Share by Insulin

Basal or Long-Acting

Bolus or Fast-Acting

Traditional Human Insulin Drugs

Insulin Biosimilars

Diabetes Devices and Therapeutics Market Share by Non-Insulin Injectable Drugs

GLP-1 Receptor Agonists

Amylin Analogue

Diabetes Devices and Therapeutics Market Share by Combination Drugs

Combination Insulin

Oral Combination

Diabetes Devices and Therapeutics Market Share by Route of Administration

Subcutaneous

Intravenous

Others

Diabetes Devices and Therapeutics Market Share by Type of Diabetes

Type 1 Diabetes

Type 2 Diabetes

Diabetes Devices and Therapeutics Market Share by Distribution Channels

Online Pharmacies

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Diabetes Devices and Therapeutics Market Share by End User

Hospitals

Diabetes Clinics

Homecare

Reasons to buy

Comprehensive understanding of market structure and dynamics: Gain a detailed view of the diabetes devices and therapeutics market, including category-level segmentation (Diagnosis & Monitoring Devices and Therapeutics) and sub-segmentation by product type, route of administration, type of diabetes, distribution channel, and end user.

Identify high-growth segments and strategic investment areas: Use segment-wise market sizing and forecasting to identify opportunities in areas such as continuous glucose monitoring, insulin delivery technologies, oral anti-diabetic drugs, and biosimilars. Tailor your market entry or expansion strategies accordingly.

Benchmark performance across distribution and care settings: Access share analysis across online, hospital, and retail pharmacies, and evaluate usage patterns across hospitals, diabetes clinics, and homecare to support channel-specific planning and resource allocation.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 840 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $26.63 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $35.43 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.4% Regions Covered Asia Pacific



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r2revk

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment