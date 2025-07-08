Web3 Gaming Market Size Worth USD 182.98 Billion by 2034 Driven by AI and Player-Centric Innovations

Ottawa, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The web3 gaming market was valued at USD 31.49 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 37.55 billion in 2025 with growth expected to reach USD 182.98 billion by 2034, exhibiting a solid CAGR of 19.24% between 2025 and 2034. The increasing investment in gaming, the growth of play-to-earn games, and the integration with DeFi drive market growth.

What is Web3 Gaming?

Web3 gaming is a video game that is hosted on blockchain technology to offer ownership of in-game assets to players. Web3 games are resistant to censorship and more transparent. Players can easily trade, sell, and buy in-game assets on marketplaces. The various types of Web3 games include decentralized games, NFT games, and play-to-earn games.

Unlike traditional gaming, Web3 games leverage blockchain technology to enable features such as true digital ownership through NFTs, decentralized governance via DAOs, and financial incentives through play-to-earn (P2E) mechanics. These innovations allow players to earn real-world value by participating in games, owning and trading in-game assets, and engaging in decentralized finance (DeFi) activities like staking and yield farming.



The features of Web3 games include interoperability, community-driven development, decentralization, smart contracts, and token-powered open economies. The Web3 gaming future focuses on innovation in virtual reality, blockchain, and AI.

Web3 Gaming Market Highlights

North America held the major revenue share of 36% in 2024.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a solid CAGR from 2025 to 2034.

By game type, the play-to-earn games segment contributed the highest revenue share in 2024.

By game type, the NFT games segment is growing at the fastest CAGR from 2025 to 2034.

By device type, the VR/AR segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2024.

By device type, the PC/Desktop segment is projected to grow at a remarkable CAGR from 2025 to 2034.

By end-use, the hardcore gamers segment generated the biggest market share in 2024.

By end-use, the casual gamers segment is expanding at a solid CAGR from 2025 to 2034.

What are the Web3 Gaming Market Growth Factors?

The growing player ownership and control over in-game items help the market grow.

The growing play-to-earn opportunities are increasing the adoption of Web3 gaming.

The longer-term retention and high engagement help the market growth.

The growing investment in Web3 gaming startups drives the market.

What are the Best Play-to-Earn Web3 Games in 2025?

Games Features FIFA Rivals Multiplayer Mode Blockchain Integration PvE Scenarios Mode Sparkball 4v4 Matches Hero Selection Strategic Coordination Round-Based Format Tokyo Beast Dual System Strategic Gameplay Free-to-Play Staking & Rewards Betting System EVE Frontier Exploration & Combat Players' Alliances Dark Forest Environment Smart Assemblies Seraph: Into the Darkness Cross-Platform AI Companions High-Quality Visuals Beginner-Friendly



Web3 Gaming Market Opportunity

How GameFi Creates Opportunity for the Web3 Gaming Market?

The rise of GameFi unlocks the opportunity for the Web3 gaming market. GameFi offers a play-to-earn concept where players can earn through gameplay. The developers explore new designs and mechanics that integrate elements like DAOs, DeFi, and NFTs due to GameFi. The growing investment from gaming giants and venture capitalists helps in the growth of GameFi. This provides entertainment and financial gains through gaming.

Blockchain gaming apps surpassed DeFi in popularity, in late 2021, nearly 50% of active crypto wallets were connected to GameFi, more than those in DeFi. DappRadar also reported 80–100 million game-transaction per day



GameFi allows players to move their in-game assets, like tokens and NFTs, across various platforms and leads to a transparent gaming industry. Players can easily sell, earn, and trade in-game assets and generate income in the real world. It supports cross-chain interoperability and allows player participation in decision-making. The rise of GameFi creates an opportunity for the Web3 gaming market.

Web3 Gaming Market Challenges

What are the Limitations of Web3 Gaming?

Security Concerns Limit Expansion of the Web3 Gaming Market

Despite several benefits of Web3 gaming, the security concerns restrict the market growth. The concerns like potential scams, reentrancy attacks, front-running, and private key theft cause harm. The smart contract vulnerabilities, like private key theft, front-running, NFT scams, unchecked external calls, and malicious code injection, can cause irreversible losses and drain funds.

The growing social engineering and phishing can reveal sensitive information. The risks, like rug pulls and sybil attacks, can manipulate the in-game economies. The code bugs in smart contracts and software manipulate game mechanics and provide unauthorized access. The concerns, like data breaches and publicly accessible data, raise privacy concerns. The growing security concerns hamper the growth of the Web3 gaming market.

Web3 Gaming Market Report Coverage

Report Attributes Key Statistics CAGR 2025 to 2034 19.24% Market Size in 2024 USD 31.49 Billion Market Size in 2025 USD 37.55 Billion Market Size in 2030 USD 90.52 Billion Market Size in 2032 USD 128.70 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 182.98 Billion Dominant Region in 2024 North America (36% market share) Fastest Growing Region Asia Pacific U.S. Market Size (2024) USD 7.94 Billion U.S. Market Size (2034) USD 47.09 Billion U.S. CAGR (2025–2034) 19.48% Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Segments Covered Game Type, Device Type, End Use, and Regions Leading Game Type (2024) Play-to-Earn (P2E) Fastest Growing Game Type NFT-based Games Leading Device Type (2024) VR/AR Devices Fastest Growing Device Type PC/Desktop Leading End User (2024) Hardcore Gamers Fastest Growing End User Casual Gamers Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa Notable Industry Trend AI integration in game asset creation and user interaction AI Use Case Example Goat Gaming raised $4M in 2025 to develop AI-powered Web3 games on Telegram Asia-Pacific Insights 1.5 billion gamers in 2024; strong push from China, Japan, and South Korea Key Growth Drivers Blockchain adoption, Play-to-Earn model, VR/AR expansion, AI-enhanced gaming experiences Key Technologies Blockchain, Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), Artificial Intelligence (AI), Augmented & Virtual Reality



Web3 Gaming Market Regional Insights

How North America Dominated the Web3 Gaming Market?

North America dominated the Web3 gaming market in 2024. The well-established technological infrastructure, like advanced computing capabilities and high-speed internet, increases the adoption of Web3 gaming. The strong presence of the blockchain ecosystem and cryptocurrency helps in the market growth. The high presence of a tech-savvy population and adoption of decentralized technologies like NFTs & cryptocurrency increases the development of Web3 gaming.

The growing in-game transactions increase the adoption of Web3 gaming. The high disposable incomes, growing investment in the gaming industry, and strong presence of an active & large gaming community drive the overall growth of the market.

How Big is the U.S. Web3 Gaming Market?

According to Precedence Research, The U.S. web3 gaming market size was valued at USD 7.94 billion in 2024 and is projected to rise from USD 9.46 billion in 2025 to USD 47.09 billion by 2034. The market is poised to grow at a notable CAGR of 19.48% from 2025 to 2034.

What are the Trends of Web3 Games in Asia Pacific?

Asia Pacific experiences the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period. The strong presence of gamers and the growing number of mobile gamers help in the market. The growing adoption of digital assets and rising interest in blockchain technology increase the focus on the development of Web3 gaming.

The growing adoption of the play-to-earn model helps in the market growth. The strong tradition of competitive gaming and existing gaming infrastructure support the development of Web3 gaming. The growing mobile penetration and a strong game developer ecosystem, like indie game developers & studios & infrastructure providers, drives the overall growth of the market.

Web3 Gaming Market Segmentation Analysis

Game Type Analysis

The play-to-earn segment dominated the web3 gaming market in 2024. The growing demand for generating more income through in-game activities like trading valuable NFTs, completing quests, and winning tournaments increases the adoption of play-to-earn gaming. The growing focus on creating revenue streams for developers and players increases the adoption of play-to-earn, which helps market growth.

The increasing focus on transparency & security in reward distribution & transaction increases demand for play-to-earn games. The growing accessibility in various regions and the growth in GameFi drive the overall growth of the market.

The NFT games segment is the fastest-growing in the market during the forecast period. The growing creation of community-driven economies where players can trade, buy, and sell assets increases the demand for NFT games. The strong presence of unique digital assets, like in-game characters, items, and lands in NFTs, helps in the market growth. The availability of using assets in multiple virtual worlds increases the adoption of NFT games. The presence of personalised gaming experiences, like acquiring rare items and customizing avatars, supports the overall growth of the market.

Device Type Analysis

The Augmented Reality And Virtual Reality (VR/AR) segment held the largest share of the web3 gaming market in 2024. The enhanced immersion by stepping into a virtual world increases the adoption of VR/AR for a realistic game experience. The growing demand for real-time interaction with other players increases the adoption of AR/VR, helping the market growth.

The increasing focus on monetizing, trading, and owning in-game assets increases demand for AR/VR. The greater player satisfaction, rise in user engagement, and longer play sessions in AR/VR games drive the market growth.

The PC/desktop segment is experiencing the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period. The well-developed ecosystem for gaming, like online streaming platforms, hardware, and software in PC/desktop, helps the market growth. The growing graphical and immersive demand of Web3 games increases the adoption of PC/ desktop for playing.

The increasing focus on interoperability and customization in web3 gaming leads to higher demand for PC/desktop. The growing integration of features like decentralized applications and wallets increases demand for PC/desktop environments, which supports the overall growth of the market.

End Use Analysis

The hardcore gamers segment dominated the web3 gaming market in 2024. The growing complex game mechanics, like high-fidelity graphics and intricate storylines, increase the demand for hardcore gamers. The increasingly deeper level of engagement, like tactical combat, resource management, and team building in Web3 gaming, helps the market growth. The growing companies focus on providing early access to Web3 game content to hardcore gaming drives the overall growth of the market.

The casual gamers segment is the fastest-growing in the market during the forecast period. The growing gaming accessibility on smartphones and tablets increases the demand for casual gamers. The availability of short play sessions and simple rules & mechanics helps the market growth. The growing focus of casual gamers on play-for-fun and play-to-earn gaming supports the overall growth of the market.

Web3 Gaming Market Key Players

Several companies are leading the way in the Web3 gaming market, including

Animoca Brands

Axie Infinity

Decentraland

Enjin

Gala Games

Immutable

The Sandbox

Ubisoft

Sky Mavis

Forte

Recent Developments

In June 2025, Web3 game BloodLoop goes live with $15 K prize pool. BloodLoop is available on PC, and the entry cost is $9.99. The top performers get rewards and payouts extended to the top 20%. The blockchain integration is optional, and players can choose from three modes in the game.



(Source:https://esportsinsider.com/2025/06/web3-game-bloodloop-goes-live-with-15k-prize-pool)



In April 2025, Ubisoft collaborated with Immutable to launch Might & Magic: Fates, a web3 card game. The game consists of a diverse roster of legendary creators & heroes, fresh mechanics, and faction-based strategies. The game is free-to-play, and players can advance by cards through gameplay and earn in-game currency.



(Source:https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/technology/gaming/ubisoft-partners-with-immutable-to-launch-web3-card-game-might-magic-fates/articleshow/120572538.cms)



In June 2025, Pudgy Penguins launched a play-to-win Web 3 game, Pengu Clash. The players are rewarded for game mastery, and it is a skill-based game. The game has modes with different objectives & rules and offers a multiplayer experience.



(Source: https://cointelegraph.com/news/pudgy-penguins-debuts-play-to-win-game-ton)

The Web3 Gaming Market report is categorizes into the following segments and subsegments:

By Game Type

NFT-Based Games

Play-to-Earn Games

Decentralized Games



By Device Type

PC/Desktop

Mobile

Consoles

VR/AR

By End Use

Casual Gamers

Hardcore Gamers

Investors/Speculators

Collectors

Community Builders



By region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East & Africa South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait





