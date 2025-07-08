Aurora Mobile Partners with HashNut to Advance Stablecoin Adoption for Web3 Payments and Broader Use Cases

SHENZHEN, China, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) ("Aurora Mobile" or the "Company"), a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China, today announced a strategic partnership with HashNut, a leading crypto payment solution provider. This collaboration will drive the adoption of stablecoins for Web3 payments and digital applications, advancing the global circulation and commercialization of digital assets.

Aurora Mobile has already begun integrating HashNut’s Web3 payment system into several products targeting Southeast Asia and global markets. This move will enable annual stablecoin settlement volumes - including USDT and USDC - to reach several million US dollars. Leveraging HashNut’s technological expertise in on-chain fund management and smart contract payments, Aurora Mobile will significantly improve digital payment experiences in overseas markets, optimizing capital turnover efficiency.

Going forward, the partnership will extend beyond Aurora Mobile’s current ecosystem with both companies planning to co-develop stablecoin payment solutions designed to provide compliant, secure, and efficient digital payment and clearing infrastructure for overseas clients and Chinese companies expanding globally. These solutions will be applied to cross-border advertising, digital content distribution, in-app economies, and SaaS subscriptions, helping advance the large-scale adoption of digital assets in emerging markets.

Both companies will use Hong Kong as a strategic hub and its forward looking global digital finance and stablecoin regulatory frameworks to collaborate with licensed stablecoin projects and local financial clearing networks. Together, they will develop a more transparent, secure, and compliant system for fund flows, reinforcing Hong Kong’s position as a global financial center and innovation hub for digital assets.

Mr. Weidong Luo, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Aurora Mobile, commented, “HashNut’s technical capabilities in transparent on-chain payments and smart contract custody empower us to deliver a highly competitive digital payment experience to global customers. We will work closely going forward to develop open and accessible stablecoin solutions, enabling more Chinese businesses to expand globally and helping overseas clients thrive in the digital economy.”

HashNut’s CEO and Founder, Mr. Edward Du, stated, “Aurora Mobile's robust presence in the global developer ecosystem, big data, and enterprise service markets uniquely positions it to advance stablecoin payment adoption. This strategic partnership will enhance Aurora Mobile’s products and provide next-generation stablecoin infrastructure for clients globally.”

Aurora Mobile and HashNut are committed to expanding their partnership across more regions and markets. Together, they will drive the compliance and standardization of stablecoins and decentralized payments in Web3 applications, creating greater value for companies and users globally.

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ: JG) is a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China. Since its inception, Aurora Mobile has focused on providing stable and efficient messaging services to enterprises and has grown to be a leading mobile messaging service provider with its first-mover advantage. With the increasing demand for customer reach and marketing growth, Aurora Mobile has developed forward-looking solutions such as Cloud Messaging and Cloud Marketing to help enterprises achieve omnichannel customer reach and interaction, as well as artificial intelligence and big data-driven marketing technology solutions to help enterprises' digital transformation.

For more information, please visit https://ir.jiguang.cn/.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “confident” and similar statements. Among other things, the Business Outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Aurora Mobile’s strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Aurora Mobile may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Aurora Mobile’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Aurora Mobile’s strategies; Aurora Mobile’s future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Aurora Mobile’s ability to attract and retain customers; its ability to develop and effectively market data solutions, and penetrate the existing market for developer services; its ability to transition to the new advertising-driven SAAS business model; its ability to maintain or enhance its brand; the competition with current or future competitors; its ability to continue to gain access to mobile data in the future; the laws and regulations relating to data privacy and protection; general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release, and Aurora Mobile undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

For more information, please contact:

Aurora Mobile Limited

E-mail: ir@jiguang.cn

Christensen

In China

Ms. Xiaoyan Su

Phone: +86-10-5900-1548

E-mail: Xiaoyan.Su@christensencomms.com

In US

Ms. Linda Bergkamp

Phone: +1-480-614-3004

Email: linda.bergkamp@christensencomms.com