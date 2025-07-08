MEXC Ventures Hosts Successful "Kickstart Your Future" Event at UNSW, Marking Australian Market Entry





VICTORIA, Seychelles, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC Ventures successfully concluded its inaugural Australian event, “Kickstart Your Future at MEXC Ventures,” held at the University of New South Wales Roundhouse on 19 June 2025. The Web3 career-focused gathering brought together over 120 students, graduates, and industry professionals, marking a significant milestone in the global exchange's expansion into the Australian market.





Exceptional Student Response and Engagement

The event exceeded expectations with remarkable attendance figures, drawing more participants than initially registered on the platform. More than 130 attended the event with high enthusiasm. The overwhelmingly positive response demonstrated a strong appetite among Australian students for Web3 career opportunities.

“The turnout and engagement were incredible,” noted event organizers. “Students came with genuine interest in building careers in Web3, and many stayed long after the formal presentations to continue networking and discussions.”





Industry Expertise Takes Center Stage

The event featured three prominent speakers who delivered compelling presentations on blockchain fundamentals and career pathways. John, founder of Bitcoin Sydney, presented on Bitcoin principles including decentralization and financial sovereignty. Bob, founder of ETH Sydney, explored how Ethereum powers innovation across the ecosystem. Ray, a UNSW lecturer specializing in blockchain and fintech, provided academic insights into emerging technologies and career opportunities.

The diverse panel discussions emphasized that Web3 offers career paths beyond traditional coding roles, spanning marketing, community management, governance, research, and content creation.

Community Building and Brand Presence

MEXC Ventures established a strong local presence through strategic brand activations, including custom Australian-themed merchandise featuring koala keyrings, prominent logo placement, and a dedicated photo wall. MEXC Ventures representative delivered an engaging presentation about career opportunities, emphasizing the global nature of Web3 work and the company's commitment to empowering the next generation of blockchain talent.

Attendees praised the event's organization, quality of food and beverages, and the caliber of panel discussions, with many expressing interest in future MEXC Ventures initiatives.





Talent Recruitment Initiative Launched

Following the event's success, MEXC Ventures opened student volunteer and ambassador recruitment for Australia, receiving numerous applications from interested participants. The company also highlighted its IgniteX initiative, a social impact program supporting blockchain education and developer empowerment, including the recently launched partnership with Superteam for the IgniteX Solana Talent Lab.

Building Australia's Web3 Future

The event's success signals strong momentum for MEXC Ventures' Australian operations, with plans to expand programming and deepen university partnerships across the region. The enthusiastic student response and high-quality industry engagement demonstrate the readiness of Australia's academic community to embrace Web3 innovation.

“This is just the beginning,” said MEXC Ventures representatives. “We're committed to creating more opportunities for Australian students to engage with the global Web3 ecosystem and build meaningful careers in this space.”

About MEXC Ventures

MEXC Ventures is a comprehensive fund under MEXC dedicated to driving innovation in the cryptocurrency sector through investments in L1/L2 ecosystems, strategic investments, M&A and incubation. Upholding the principle of “Empowering Growth Through Synergy,” MEXC Ventures is committed to supporting innovative ideas and active builders in crypto.

MEXC Ventures is an investor and supporter of TON and Aptos, looking forward to staying at the forefront of TON and Aptos' innovations and actively engaging with builders to drive ecosystem growth.

For more information, visit: MEXC Ventures Website

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4f9e0774-c26c-4a61-832e-7c4fafc92cce

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9c1aca19-362f-467b-8a65-6a56f7488b39

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7ff52ac7-6d34-44ea-899d-50ccbf473036

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/736db56d-aaa3-46d6-8085-200150f0c698