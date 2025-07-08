Fixing of coupon rates - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagen





FIXING OF COUPON RATES 8 July 2025

Fixing of coupon rates effective from 10 July 2025

Effective from 10 July 2025, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.

Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing

The new coupon rates will apply from 10 July 2025 to 10 October 2025:

Uncapped bonds

DK0030522149, (SNP), maturity in 2028, new rate as at 10 July 2025: 3.1020% pa

Questions may be directed to Investor Relations at investor_relations@nykredit.dk

