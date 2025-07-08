RentRedi CEO Ryan Barone Named to Inman’s 2025 Future Leaders in Real Estate List

NEW YORK, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RentRedi , the fastest-growing landlord software that makes renting easy for everyone, has announced that its Co-founder and CEO Ryan Barone was named to Inman’s Future Leaders in Real Estate list in the Technology & Data category. The award recognizes trailblazers who are reshaping the future of real estate through visionary leadership, innovation, and measurable impact.

Recognized as an emerging leader transforming the real estate industry by forging new paths and redefining what’s possible, Barone’s inclusion in the Technology & Data category reflects his success in leveraging technology to deliver powerful tools to independent landlords and renters nationwide.

Barone launched RentRedi after a frustrating experience trying to rent an apartment as a college student. What began as a tenant-focused app quickly evolved into a full-scale platform that addresses the needs of both landlords and renters. Today, RentRedi automates the entire renting lifecycle—listings, tenant screening, lease signing, rent collection, maintenance, and accounting—enabling landlords to manage properties remotely from anywhere in the world via web or mobile app.

“Our mission is to become the go-to intelligence platform for smart landlords, empowering them to grow their businesses, gain financial freedom, and save time through automation and data-driven decisions,” said Barone. “At the same time, we’re helping landlords and tenants build stronger relationships and transforming the rental experience into one that works better for everyone.”

RentRedi has earned a reputation as one of the most innovative and impactful companies in real estate technology, thanks in large part to its unique approach: releasing features based directly on user feedback and data-driven insights. Recent notable innovations include:

Credit Boost – The first rent reporting feature of its kind to report on-time rent payments to all three major credit bureaus (Equifax, Experian, TransUnion), helping tenants build credit and encouraging timely payments.

Accelerated Payouts – The only platform offering 2-day funding and same-day rent settlements included in its flat-rate pricing—no premium subscription required.

Custom Website Builder – Directly within the RentRedi platform, landlords can easily create branded and customized professional listing websites without requiring technical expertise, helping them stand out in a competitive market.

Real-Time Guidance from Real Data – Market and data insights like tenants using autopay pay on time 99% of the time (compared to 88% without it), and landlords using RentRedi's screening process see on-time payments 17 days earlier on average show landlords how to optimize their businesses. Meanwhile, landlord surveys inform the industry on key trends and sentiments.

By surfacing these kinds of metrics, RentRedi empowers landlords to take action to improve operations, strengthen tenant relationships, and grow their rental businesses. Barone’s leadership has turned RentRedi into not just a software tool, but a partner in success.

With tens of thousands of landlords and hundreds of thousands of renters using the platform, RentRedi is redefining the landlord-tenant experience. Under Barone’s guidance, the company continues to transform the industry with a “need-to-have, not nice-to-have” philosophy that prioritizes simplicity, usability, and results.

Earlier this year, RentRedi was also named to HousingWire’s 2025 Tech100 list , which celebrates the most innovative technology companies in housing. Together with Inman’s recognition of Ryan Barone as a Future Leader in Real Estate, these honors underscore how Barone’s vision and RentRedi’s user-driven, data-informed approach are setting new standards for what’s possible in rental housing.

About RentRedi

RentRedi offers an award-winning, comprehensive property management platform that simplifies the renting process for landlords and renters by automating and streamlining processes. Investors can quickly grow their rental businesses by using RentRedi's all-in-one web and mobile app for rent collection, market listings, tenant screening, lease signing, maintenance coordination, and accounting. Tenants enjoy the convenience and benefits of RentRedi’s easy-to-use mobile app that allows them to pay rent, set up auto-pay, build credit by reporting rent payments to all three major credit bureaus, prequalify and sign leases, and submit 24/7 maintenance requests.