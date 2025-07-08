E-Commerce Market Size Hits USD 21.62 Tn in 2025 On Track for USD 75.12 Tn by 2034

Ottawa, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The worldwide e-commerce market size was valued at $18.77 trillion in 2024 and is expected to reach $75.12 trillion by 2034, according to Precedence Research. This surge is primarily driven by AI-powered personalization, increasing mobile device usage, and the expansion of digital payment systems.



Emerging economies, particularly in the Asia Pacific region, are contributing significantly due to rising internet penetration and smartphone adoption. The e-commerce landscape is also being reshaped by cross-border commerce, social media integration, and technological innovations such as AR/VR and blockchain, making it one of the most dynamic and fastest-growing global sectors. The market on global level is experiencing a boom due to the expansion of retail sectors in largest economies such as Japan, China, U.S. and Germany.



Note: This report is readily available for immediate delivery. We can review it with you in a meeting to ensure data reliability and quality for decision-making.

Your In-Depth E-Commerce Report Is Ready – Get the Sample Pages Today@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/sample/3221

What is the E-commerce Market?

The e-commerce market is defined as a digital economic ecosystem where commercial transactions are conducted electronically over the internet, enabling the exchange of goods, services, and data across global boundaries, often enhanced by supporting technologies such as mobile apps, digital payments, logistics, and AI-based personalization.

The growing integration of e-commerce and social media platforms increases the online purchase of products. Social media apps provide insights into consumer behavior, which helps e-commerce platforms to personalise customer experiences, refine marketing strategies, and optimize product offerings. The growing expansion of social media creates an opportunity for the growth of the e-commerce market.

Global E-Commerce Market Highlights:

In terms of revenue, the E-Commerce market is projected at USD 21.62 trillion in 2025.

It is forecasted to surpass USD 75.12 trillion by 2034.

The market is expanding at a robust CAGR of 14.88% (2025–2034).

Asia Pacific led globally, accounting for over 57% of the total revenue share in 2024.

B2B model type dominated with a 65%+ revenue share in 2024.

Home appliances are projected to be the top-performing application segment.

What is the Role of Social Media in E-commerce Market Growth?

The growing expansion of various social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and many more helps in the growth of e-commerce. Social media plays a key role in increasing traffic, establishing a substantial web presence, and generating leads on e-commerce platforms. Social media runs targeted ads and shares engaging content, which increases the reach of e-commerce.

The availability of direct interaction between customers and businesses through live sessions, comments, and messages increases shopping on the e-commerce platform. Social media helps e-commerce businesses to improve their conversion rate, reach a relevant audience, and maximize marketing budget.

Also Read@ Inside the $19.81 Trillion Social Commerce Boom by 2034

What are the E-Commerce Market Growth Factors?

The growing adoption of mobile and the penetration of the internet.

The growing availability of online stores on mobile devices.

The growing technological advancements like machine learning, big data analytics, and AI enhance e-commerce platforms.

The growing consumer preference for online shopping.

The increasing personalised recommendations for users.



Which are the 5 Popular E-commerce Platforms?

Platform Name Features Benefits Shopify Abandoned cart recovery

Targeted email campaigns Easy to Use

Process payments without needing other services

Handle more sales Wix Customizable templates

Mobile optimization

Multi-channel Sales

Various payment gateways Ready-made designs

Simple to use BigCommerce Integrates with sales channels like Facebook, Amazon, Etsy, Google Shopping, and Price Comparison Engines

Easy, Flexible Interface Phone and live Chat support

65 payment providers Adobe Commerce Integration with Amazon sales channels Includes newsletters, promotions, and email templates

Open source edition available WooCommerce The mobile app can view analytics, add products, and manage orders

Customization available

Third-party and native extensions available Provides basic e-commerce features

Active community of experts



See the Complete Research Findings@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/e-commerce-market

E-commerce Key Trends Driving Market Growth

AI & Automation to Optimize Personalization, Logistics, and Fraud Detection



Artificial intelligence and automation are transforming e-commerce by enabling highly personalized shopping experiences, streamlining inventory and delivery operations, and providing advanced fraud detection systems to secure online transactions and enhance customer trust.

Also Read@ Healthcare Fraud Detection Market Eyes Robust Growth Driven by AI-Powered Analytics and Rising Insurance Claims

Cross-Border Commerce Enabled by Faster International Shipping and Language Localization



Improvements in global logistics and localized digital experiences such as multi-currency pricing, regional payment options, and native-language support are making it easier for businesses to expand internationally and tap into new customer bases with minimal friction.

Subscription-Based Models and Digital Marketplaces Offering Recurring Revenue for Retailers



The rise of subscription-based e-commerce (e.g., monthly product boxes, software-as-a-service) and platform-driven marketplaces is providing brands with predictable, recurring income while fostering long-term customer relationships and loyalty.

Voice and Visual Search to Enhance Product Discovery



Emerging technologies like voice assistants and image recognition are revolutionizing how consumers discover products, allowing users to search hands-free or by uploading photos improving accessibility and speeding up the path to purchase.

Also Read@ Automotive Voice Recognition Market Eyes $13.4 Billion by 2034

Web3 and Blockchain Integration (e.g., NFT-Linked Products, Decentralized Marketplaces)



The integration of Web3 technologies is opening new frontiers in e-commerce, from blockchain-enabled transparency in supply chains to NFT-linked ownership of digital or physical goods, and the rise of decentralized marketplaces that empower peer-to-peer trade without traditional intermediaries.

Also Read@ Web 3.0 Adoption Accelerates with Smart Contracts & AI Integration

Impact of Technology on the E-commerce Market:

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning: AI is reshaping how online stores interact with shoppers. From offering personalized product recommendations to predicting what a customer might want next, these technologies are making the shopping experience smarter and more tailored. Behind the scenes, they also help businesses manage inventory, adjust pricing dynamically, and provide instant support through chatbots and virtual assistants.

Internet of Things (IoT): With smart devices and connected systems, Internet of Things is making the online shopping journey more seamless. Think real-time order tracking that tells you exactly where your package is, or smart inventory systems that help businesses restock before running out. It's all about improving efficiency and giving customers a smoother experience.

Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR): Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) are turning online shopping into an interactive adventure. Whether it’s trying on clothes virtually or placing furniture in your living room using your phone, these tools help shoppers make better decisions and reduce the chances of returns. It’s like bringing the store into your home.

Blockchain Technology: Trust matters in e-commerce, especially when it comes to big-ticket items or luxury goods. Blockchain offers a way to verify the authenticity of products and ensures secure transactions. It adds a layer of transparency and confidence to the entire shopping process, from payment to delivery.

Also Read@ Blockchain Technology Revolutionizing Finance, Healthcare, and E-commerce

What are the E-commerce Market Challenges?

Lack of Privacy

Despite several benefits of the e-commerce platforms, the lack of privacy restricts the market growth. The e-commerce website requires personal details like email, mobile number, and address can cause data breaches and security breaches. Some e-commerce sites collect consumer data without permission, which causes a data breach.

The fear of stealing sensitive information like financial data, credit card details, and personal addresses can erode consumer trust. Sometimes e-commerce platforms collect data through cooking. The lack of transparency on the website erodes the trust of the consumer. The data collected through sites is misused, like being sold to third parties without consent. The lack of privacy hampers the growth of the e-commerce market.

E-commerce Market Report Coverage

Report Attribute Key Statistics CAGR (2025–2034) 14.88% Market Size in 2024 USD 18.77 Trillion Market Size in 2025 USD 21.62 Trillion Market Size in 2030 USD 43.86 Trillion Market Size in 2032 USD 58.21 Trillion Market Size by 2034 USD 75.12 Trillion Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Largest Market Asia Pacific (57% of Revenue Share in 2024) Asia Pacific Market Size (2024) USD 10.70 Trillion Asia Pacific Market Size (2034) USD 42.82 Trillion Asia Pacific CAGR (2025–2034) 14.95% Segments Covered By Model Type (B2B, B2C) and By Application (Home Appliances, Fashion Products, Groceries, Books and Others) Dominant Model Type Business-to-Business (B2B) segment captured more than 65% of revenue share in 2024 Key Application Segment Home Appliances segment is expected to garner a significant market share over the forecast period Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa



Set up a meeting at your convenience to get more insights instantly! https://www.precedenceresearch.com/schedule-meeting

How Asia Pacific Dominated the E-commerce Market?

Asia Pacific dominated the e-commerce market by holding more than 57% of revenue share in 2024, due to a combination of demographic, technological, and infrastructure advantages. The presence of a large population base and the growing adoption of smartphones help the growth of the market. The increasing middle-class population and surge in internet penetration increase demand for online shopping, fueling demand for e-commerce platforms.

The rise in social media usage helps in the expansion of the e-commerce sector. The growing focus on improvements in delivery and logistics infrastructure increases the adoption of e-commerce platforms for convenient & reliable shopping. The growing demand for cross-border e-commerce drives the overall growth of the market.

What is the Size of the Asia Pacific E-Commerce industry?

The Asia Pacific e-commerce market size was estimated at USD 10.70 trillion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 42.82 trillion by 2034, growing at a double-digit CAGR of 14.95% from 2025 to 2034.



Note: This report is readily available for immediate delivery. We can review it with you in a meeting to ensure data reliability and quality for decision-making.

Your Market Intelligence Is One Click Away – Download Sample Pages@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/sample/3221



China, Japan & India’s Contribution in E-commerce Market- 2025

China continues to dominate the global e-commerce landscape, holding the largest market share worldwide, with online retail sales surpassing $3 trillion in 2024. The growth is driven by a highly digital-savvy population, mobile-first commerce, and innovative platforms like Alibaba, JD.com, and Pinduoduo. China is also a global leader in social commerce, where platforms like Douyin (TikTok China) and WeChat integrate shopping with content and community engagement.

Major players like Rakuten, Amazon Japan, and Yahoo! Shopping dominate the market, offering diverse product categories and seamless delivery services. Japan also leads in mobile commerce adoption and is expanding into AI-powered personalization and cashless payments, aligning with government efforts to digitize the economy.

Platforms like Flipkart, Amazon India, Meesho, and JioMart are driving digital adoption across urban and semi-urban regions. Government initiatives such as Digital India, the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), and UPI (Unified Payments Interface) are enhancing accessibility and enabling small businesses to go online. Additionally, the rise of regional language content, cashless payment adoption, and rapid last-mile delivery infrastructure are reshaping consumer behavior and positioning India as one of the fastest-growing e-commerce markets globally.

Browse Our Subscription Plans@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/get-a-subscription

What are the Growth Factors for the E-commerce Market in North America?

North America is experiencing the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period. The presence of a tech-savvy population and the growing penetration of the internet increase online shopping is fueling demand for e-commerce. The growing adoption of online payments and digital wallets helps in the market growth.

The consumers' trust in online transactions encourages online shopping is fueling demand for e-commerce. Services like personalized shopping experiences, fast shipping, and flexible return policies support the overall growth of the market.

Also Read@ Mobile Wallet Market to Surpass $104.69 Billion by 2034

E Commerce Market Segmentation Analysis

Modal Type Analysis

Why did the Business-To-Business Segment Dominate the E-Commerce Market?

The business-to-business (B2B) segment dominated the e-commerce market in 2024. The growing demand for transparency in order fulfillment, pricing, and product information increases demand for a B2B e-commerce platform. The growing younger generation demand for transparency in professional purchases increases demand for B2B, helping in the market growth. B2B e-commerce offers access to information, products, and services 24/7.

It provides a personalised experience, like product recommendations and personalised pricing. B2B offers valuable analytics and data on product performance, customer behavior, and sales trends. The ability to reach an international & domestic audience and automation of tasks like supply chain management, order processing, and payment processing help the market growth.

The business-to-customer (B2C) segment is the fastest-growing in the market during the forecast period. The presence of 24/7 access to various services and products increases demand for B2C e-commerce. The availability of secure payment options for reliable & safe transactions helps in the market growth. The growing consumer demand for personalised shopping experiences increases the adoption of B2C e-commerce. The growing improvements in user experience, digital payment systems, and logistics support the overall growth of the market.

Also Read@ B2B E-commerce Market Projected to Reach $60.62 Trillion by 2034

Application Analysis

How Home Appliances Segment Held the Largest Share of the E-Commerce Market?

The home appliances segment held the largest revenue share of the e-commerce market in 2024. The growing consumer preference for smart and energy-efficient home appliances helps in the market growth. The growing disposable incomes increase spending on home appliances. The availability of a wider range of appliances, like niche items and specialized items, on e-commerce platforms helps the market growth. The growing demand for various home appliances like laundry, cooking, dishwashers, food processors, vacuum cleaners, toasters, and washing machines drives the overall growth of the market.

The fashion product segment is the fastest-growing in the market during the forecast period. The availability of sizes, brands, and styles in e-commerce platforms increases demand for fashion products. The growing demand for readily available and trendy fashion items helps the market growth. The availability of user-friendly apps and an increase in mobile shopping increase the purchase of fashion items. The availability of flash sales, exclusive online promotions, & discounts, and the rise of fast fashion brands support the overall growth of the market.

Related Topics You May Find Useful:

The global e-commerce apparel market size was estimated at USD 714.30 billion in 2024, and is projected to hit USD 779.30 billion by 2025, and is anticipated to reach around USD 1,706.58 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 9.10% from 2025 to 2034.



was estimated at USD 714.30 billion in 2024, and is projected to hit USD 779.30 billion by 2025, and is anticipated to reach around USD 1,706.58 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 9.10% from 2025 to 2034. The global e-commerce fulfillment services market size was estimated at USD 123.73 billion in 2024 and is predicted to increase from USD 141.35 billion in 2025 to approximately USD 468.44 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 14.24% from 2025 to 2034.



was estimated at USD 123.73 billion in 2024 and is predicted to increase from USD 141.35 billion in 2025 to approximately USD 468.44 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 14.24% from 2025 to 2034. The global digital commerce market size is accounted for USD 6.01 trillion in 2024 and is anticipated to reach around USD 26.06 trillion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 15.80% from 2025 to 2034.



is accounted for USD 6.01 trillion in 2024 and is anticipated to reach around USD 26.06 trillion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 15.80% from 2025 to 2034. The global E-commerce logistics market size was USD 387.17 billion in 2023, accounted for USD 474.67 billion in 2024, and is expected to reach around USD 3,242.86 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 21.2% from 2024 to 2034.



was USD 387.17 billion in 2023, accounted for USD 474.67 billion in 2024, and is expected to reach around USD 3,242.86 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 21.2% from 2024 to 2034. The global e-commerce automotive aftermarket size was USD 224.5 billion in 2023, calculated at USD 250.39 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach around USD 745.90 billion by 2034. The market is expanding at a solid CAGR of 11.53% from 2024 to 2034.



was USD 224.5 billion in 2023, calculated at USD 250.39 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach around USD 745.90 billion by 2034. The market is expanding at a solid CAGR of 11.53% from 2024 to 2034. The global e-commerce packaging market size was estimated at USD 96.39 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to reach around USD 468.1 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 17.12% from 2025 to 2034.

E-commerce Market Key Players and Their Contribution:

• Apple Inc.: A major player in direct-to-consumer e-commerce, Apple drives significant online sales through its website and app store, integrating seamless digital purchasing with its ecosystem.

• Amazon.com Inc.: The global leader in e-commerce, Amazon dominates online retail with its vast product selection, fast logistics, and innovations in cloud computing and AI-driven personalization.

• Flipkart Internet Pvt. Ltd.: A leading Indian e-commerce platform owned by Walmart, Flipkart has transformed digital shopping in India through wide product availability and localized delivery systems.

• Costco Wholesale Corp.: Costco extends its wholesale membership model online, offering bulk goods, appliances, and exclusive deals through a growing digital storefront.

• Ebates Performance Marketing Inc. (now Rakuten Rewards): Specializing in cashback and affiliate marketing, Rakuten enhances user retention and merchant partnerships by rewarding shoppers for online purchases.

• eBay Inc.: A pioneer of online marketplaces, eBay facilitates peer-to-peer and B2C e-commerce with a focus on auctions, rare goods, and international reach.

• Best Buy Co. Inc.: Best Buy’s e-commerce platform complements its physical stores by enabling online orders, in-store pickup, and tech support services, strengthening its omnichannel strategy.

• Groupon Inc.: Groupon specializes in localized e-commerce by offering discounted deals on services, travel, and experiences, driving impulse purchases and customer engagement.

• Inter IKEA Systems B.V.: IKEA’s digital transformation includes advanced e-commerce tools, AR-enabled room planners, and click-and-collect services, expanding its reach in furniture and home goods.

• JD.com Inc.: China’s second-largest e-commerce company, JD.com leads in logistics innovation and direct product sourcing, ensuring fast and reliable delivery across the country.

• Otto GmbH & Co. KG: A dominant force in Germany and Europe, Otto operates a broad portfolio of digital retail platforms focusing on fashion, electronics, and home products.

• Lojas Americanas S.A.: This Brazilian retailer drives Latin America’s e-commerce growth through its online platform “Americanas.com,” offering competitive pricing and digital payment solutions.

• priceline.com LLC: A leader in online travel bookings, Priceline revolutionized the travel e-commerce space by offering competitive hotel, flight, and car rental deals through dynamic pricing models.

• Shopify Inc.: Shopify empowers millions of merchants globally with easy-to-use e-commerce tools, helping small businesses and brands launch and scale online stores.

• The Home Depot Inc.: Home Depot integrates e-commerce with its physical stores through features like buy-online-pickup-in-store (BOPIS), boosting sales in the home improvement category.

Gain a Strategic Edge—Access Detailed Competitive Intelligence @ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/3221

What is Going Around the World in E-commerce Market?

In June 2025, Hibbett Sports launched an e-commerce site and app for kids' products. The KidsHibbett.com site includes releases of major brands like Adidas, Nike, and Crocs. They include sports gear, apparel, and footwear for children. The site offers customer service chat, pay later options, rewards integration, and buy now options.



(Source: https://www.digitalcommerce360.com/2025/06/24/hibbett-sports-launches-new-ecommerce-site-app-kids-products/)



In June 2025, Correlink launched the shipping management e-commerce platform Shipperfy. The platform offers shipping and order processing across multiple sales channels. The platform helps medium and small online retailers manage orders from Shopify, eBay, Amazon, and others. The platform's features include real-time reporting, order invoice, packing list generation, and customer tracking notifications.



(Source: https://marketech-apac.com/correlink-launches-shipping-management-e-commerce-platform-shipperfy/)



In February 2025, CIRANDA launched an e-commerce website, ciranda.com, for fair trade, organic, and non-GMO food ingredients. The website offers ordering, account management functionality, ingredient information, and documentation. The functions include accessing the order history, certificate of analysis, viewing previous orders, viewing & paying invoices, re-ordering with a click of a button, accessing product documents, user guides, order samples & expedited shipping, and video tutorials for guidance.



(Source: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250204117381/en/CIRANDA-Launches-E-Commerce-Website-Providing-Customers-One-Stop-Shop-for-Organic-Non-GMO-and-Fair-Trade-Ingredients)

E-commerce Market Segmentation

By Modal Type

Business to Business(B2B)

Business to Consumer (B2C)

By Application

Home Appliances

Fashion Products

Groceries

Books

Others



By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East & Africa South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait





Thanks for reading you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions such as North America, Europe, or Asia Pacific.

Instant Delivery Guaranteed - Get Your Premium Research Report Now@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/3221

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@precedenceresearch.com | +1 804 441 9344

Stay Ahead with Precedence Research Subscriptions

Unlock exclusive access to powerful market intelligence, real-time data, and forward-looking insights, tailored to your business. From trend tracking to competitive analysis, our subscription plans keep you informed, agile, and ahead of the curve.

Browse Our Subscription Plans@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/get-a-subscription

About Us

Precedence Research is a worldwide market research and consulting organization. We give an unmatched nature of offering to our customers present all around the globe across industry verticals. Precedence Research has expertise in giving deep-dive market insight along with market intelligence to our customers spread crosswise over various undertakings. We are obliged to serve our different client base present over the enterprises of medicinal services, healthcare, innovation, next-gen technologies, semi-conductors, chemicals, automotive, and aerospace & defense, among different ventures present globally.

Web: https://www.precedenceresearch.com

Our Trusted Data Partners:

Towards Healthcare | Towards Packaging | Towards Automotive | Towards Chem and Materials | Towards FnB | Towards Consumer Goods | Statifacts | Towards EV Solutions | Towards Dental | Nova One Advisor

Get Recent News:

https://www.precedenceresearch.com/news

For the Latest Update Follow Us:

LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter