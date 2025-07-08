Xtract One Selected by Mecklenburg County Public Schools to Enhance Building Security District-Wide

TORONTO, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xtract One Technologies (TSX: XTRA)(OTCQX: XTRAF)(FRA: 0PL) (“Xtract One” or the “Company”) today announced its Xtract One Gateway (“Gateway”) system has been selected by Mecklenburg County Public Schools , located in Boydton, Virginia, to enhance school security and ensure student, staff, and visitor safety.

After extensive analysis of the industry, Mecklenburg County Public Schools selected the Company’s Gateway solution to optimize student, staff, and visitor security and ingress. Having previously faced challenges with efficiently and effectively screening students’ backpacks, Mecklenburg County Public Schools is revamping its security screening procedures with Xtract One’s tested and modernized system. Gateway is purpose-built for weapons detection in environments – like schools – where visitors regularly enter carrying numerous larger personal items, such as backpacks, laptops and lunch bags.

“We’re proud to partner with Mecklenburg County Public Schools to help create a safe and secure environment for students, faculty, and staff across the entire district,” said Peter Evans, CEO of Xtract One. “Up until today, schools like Mecklenburg have often struggled with systems that alert on laptops, binders, eye glass cases, chargers, etc. This has resulted in costly solutions that require complex ConOps, additional systems like x-ray machines, and the added complexity of state inspections for those machines, additional staffing for bag checks, and unfortunately continued ineffectiveness and missed weapons. Schools have had to use two systems to do one job. With Gateway we have delivered a leapfrog in innovation - one system that can do two jobs, and allows students to walk in with their backpacks, laptops, binders, chargers, headsets, Nintendo switches, smartphones… without any divesting, all while detecting weapons”.

“We have been very pleased with Xtract One, as they have worked diligently with us to deploy a weapons detection system for our secondary schools here in Mecklenburg County, Virginia,” said Scott Worner, Superintendent of Mecklenburg County Public Schools. “Wanting to better address the ingress of our middle and high school students as they enter our facilities, the Company’s One Gateway should provide our students and parents with additional confidence of a safer school environment, as well as a deterrent for individuals who wish to enter our facilities with contraband and weapons. Xtract One has exemplified what we expect in a partnership – with a focus on the best outcome for our school, providing set up, integration, training, troubleshooting, and analytics.”

Xtract One Gateway transforms the security experience by balancing powerful threat classification and detection with seamless flow for individuals passing through. With advanced bi-directional configurable screening and proprietary sensors designed for precise weapons detection and identification, Gateway helps streamline access into and out of facilities up to four times faster than traditional screening methods without disrupting the flow of movement. The solution respects individual privacy while maintaining the highest safety standards, scanning individuals, their pockets, their bags, and their backpacks for potential mass casualty weapons while distinguishing harmless personal belongings like laptops, tablets, three-ring binders, notebooks, phones, and water bottles.

To learn more, visit www.xtractone.com .

About Xtract One

Xtract One Technologies is a leading technology-driven provider of threat detection and security solutions leveraging AI to deliver seamless and secure experiences. The Company makes unobtrusive weapons and threat detection systems that are designed to assist facility operators in prioritizing- and delivering improved “Walk-right-In” experiences while enhancing safety. Xtract One's innovative portfolio of AI-powered Gateway solutions excels at allowing facilities to discreetly screen and identify weapons and other threats at points of entry and exit without disrupting the flow of traffic. With solutions built to serve the unique market needs for schools, hospitals, arenas, stadiums, manufacturing, distribution, and other customers, Xtract One is recognized as a market leader delivering the highest security in combination with the best individual experience. For more information, visit www.xtractone.com or connect on Facebook , X , and LinkedIn .

About Mecklenburg County Public Schools

Mecklenburg County Public Schools provide a 21st century learning environment which fosters career literacy, academic enhancement, social-emotional growth and community engagement that prepares students who contribute to the global society. The mission of the Mecklenburg Public School Division, in partnership with family and community, is to provide all students with a quality education within a safe environment supporting the development of intellectual growth, effective communication, wellness, and life-long learning in a rapidly changing society.

About Threat Detection Systems

Xtract One solutions, when properly configured, deployed, and utilized, are designed to help enhance safety and reduce threats. Given the wide range of potential threats in today's world, no threat detection system is 100% effective. Xtract One solutions should be utilized as one element in a multilayered approach to physical security.

