Calian Reinforces Support for Canadian Armed Forces with $250M Contract Amendment

OTTAWA, Ontario, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calian Group Ltd. (TSX: CGY), a mission-critical solutions company focused on defence, space, healthcare and other strategic critical infrastructure sectors, today announced a $250 million amendment to its Health Care Provider Recruitment (HCPR) contract with the Department of National Defence (DND).

This amendment reinforces Calian’s commitment to the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) and its members—ensuring the continued delivery of essential health services to support their operational readiness and well-being. Since 2005, Calian’s work under the Health Support Services Contract—and since 2018, the Health Care Provider Recruitment (HCPR)— has delivered physicians, nurses, dentists and mental health professionals to CAF clinics across Canada and remains foundational to the health and preparedness of those who serve.

“We are proud to play a role in safeguarding the health of Canadian Armed Forces members,” said Kevin Ford, Calian CEO. “Operational readiness is rooted in resilience—and that starts with a healthy force. This work matters and we take pride in supporting the well-being of CAF members so they can focus on the mission.”

The contract amendment activates a previously approved option. It consolidates unspent funds from Option Period 5 with planned funding for Option Period 6, ensuring uninterrupted delivery of care across CAF clinics, supporting both day-to-day readiness and deployment capability.

The award contributes to Calian’s total contract backlog of $1.6 billion, two thirds of which is related to its defence business, supporting defence customers in Canada and internationally. This increase reflects the ongoing partnership between Calian and government and military organizations, as well as the continued trust in its services.

For over two decades, Calian has been an innovative and reliable partner to Canada’s military. In an era of heightened global uncertainty, Calian’s delivery of integrated healthcare solutions remains a vital component in enabling the CAF to respond with strength and resilience.

“This is more than a contract. It’s a commitment to those who serve our country. Our teams across Canada take that responsibility seriously” Ford added.

Calian continues to support DND with mission-critical solutions, including healthcare, training and simulation, IT modernization and cybersecurity, satellite communications, and manufacturing and engineering. These solutions play a fundamental role in strengthening Canada’s defence posture, supporting the operational readiness of the CAF, and bolstering national resilience in an era of evolving threats.

For more on Calian as a Canadian defence solutions partner, visit Calian’s Defence Solutions.

About Calian

www.calian.com

We keep the world moving forward. Calian® helps people communicate, innovate, learn and lead safe and healthy lives. Every day, our employees live our values of customer commitment, integrity, innovation, respect and teamwork to engineer reliable solutions that solve complex challenges. That’s Confidence. Engineered. A stable and growing 40-year company, we are headquartered in Ottawa with offices and projects spanning North American, European and international markets. Visit calian.com to learn about innovative healthcare, communications, learning and cybersecurity solutions.

Product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

Media inquiries:

media@calian.com

613-599-8600

Investor Relations inquiries:

ir@calian.com





DISCLAIMER

Certain information included in this press release is forward-looking and is subject to important risks and uncertainties. The results or events predicted in these statements may differ materially from actual results or events. Such statements are generally accompanied by words such as “intend”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect” or similar statements. Factors which could cause results or events to differ from current expectations include, among other things: the impact of price competition; scarce number of qualified professionals; the impact of rapid technological and market change; loss of business or credit risk with major customers; technical risks on fixed price projects; general industry and market conditions and growth rates; international growth and global economic conditions, and including currency exchange rate fluctuations; and the impact of consolidations in the business services industry. For additional information with respect to certain of these and other factors, please see the Company’s most recent annual report and other reports filed by Calian with the Ontario Securities Commission. Calian disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. No assurance can be given that actual results, performance or achievement expressed in, or implied by, forward-looking statements within this disclosure will occur, or if they do, that any benefits may be derived from them.

Calian · Head Office · 770 Palladium Drive · Ottawa · Ontario · Canada · K2V 1C8

Tel: 613.599.8600 · Fax: 613-592-3664 · General info email: info@calian.com