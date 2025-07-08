MariMed Announces Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Date

NORWOOD, Mass., July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MariMed Inc. (“MariMed” or “Company”) (CSE: MRMD) (OTCQX: MRMD), a leading cannabis consumer packaged goods company and retailer, announced today it will report second quarter 2025 financial results on August 6, 2025 after the markets close. Management will host a conference call on August 7, 2025 at 8:00 a.m. EDT to discuss financial results.

A webcast will be available and can be accessed via MariMed’s Investor Relations website at MariMed Q2 2025 Earnings Webcast. A playback of the call will also be made available on MariMed’s Investor Relations website.

About MariMed

MariMed Inc. is a leading multi-state cannabis operator, known for developing and managing state-of-the-art cultivation, production, and retail facilities. Our award-winning portfolio of cannabis brands, including Betty's Eddies™, Bubby’s Baked™, InHouse™, Nature’s Heritage™, and Vibations™, sets us apart as an industry leader. These trusted brands, crafted with quality and innovation, are recognized and loved by consumers across the country. With a commitment to excellence, MariMed continues to drive growth and set new standards in the cannabis industry. For additional information, visit www.marimedinc.com.