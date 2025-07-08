Sergei Guriev, Dean of London Business School, Joins the Group of Thirty

WASHINGTON and LONDON, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- London Business School is pleased to announce that Professor Sergei Guriev, the School's Dean, has joined The Group of Thirty (G30).

Sergei Guriev brings a unique breadth of expertise, in areas ranging from corporate governance and contract theory to political economics, labor mobility, and the economics of development and transition. He is currently Dean of London Business School, Research Fellow at the Centre for Economic Policy Research, Senior Member of the Institut Universitaire de France, and a Global Member of the Trilateral Commission. Guriev previously served as Professor of Economics and Provost at Sciences Po, Paris and Chief Economist at the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development. He was earlier Rector of the New Economic School in Moscow from 2004-2013, and served on various Russian councils including the Commission on Open Government.

The Group of Thirty, founded in 1978, is an independent global body comprised of economic and financial leaders from the public and private sectors and academia. It aims to deepen understanding of economic and financial issues, and of the international repercussions of decisions taken in the public and private sectors. Members participate in the Group in their personal capacities, not on behalf of any organization, public or private, to which they may be affiliated. A full list of current G30 members is available at http://group30.org/members.

Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Chair of the Board of Trustees, stated: “We are delighted to welcome Sergei into the Group of Thirty. He brings an outstanding record in academia, unique insights on economies at various stages of advancement, and political economy. He will be a valuable addition to our debates.”

Raghuram Rajan, Chair of the G30, said: “I look forward to Sergei’s contributions to the Group’s meetings and work program. His background and research on geo-politics and corruption, as well as his exemplary contributions to public service, will no doubt expand the Group’s discussions as we navigate an increasingly polarized and volatile world.”

Sergei Guriev stated: “I thank Tharman, Raghu, and the G30 for the offer of membership. I’m honored to be part of the Group and look forward to actively contributing in the years to come on shared priorities and concerns.”

For media enquiries, contact Christopher Moseley on +44 7511 577803 / email cmoseley@london.edu.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6fe8db0e-0fd1-45e6-a6af-90881cafeeb3