TTM Technologies Launches MSK5065RH – Compact, Radiation-Hardened Switching Regulator for High-Reliability Applications

SANTA ANA, Calif., July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTMI) (“TTM”), a leading global manufacturer of technology solutions including mission systems, radio frequency (“RF”) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies and printed circuit boards (“PCB”s) announces the release of the MSK5065RH module, a high-efficiency, radiation-hardened switching regulator optimized for demanding space and defense environments. As part of TTM’s expanding space-grade microelectronics portfolio, the MSK5065RH module delivers robust performance, exceptional radiation tolerance, and a compact footprint ideal for next-generation satellite and spacecraft systems.

The MSK5065RH module is a radiation-hardened, synchronous buck regulator capable of supplying over 3 amperes of continuous output current, with peak efficiencies exceeding 90%. Designed for radiation-sensitive environments, it has been tested to withstand up to 100 krad (Si) Total Ionizing Dose (“TID”). It offers low sensitivity to Single Event Effects (“SEE”), making it a reliable choice for low-earth-orbit (“LEO), medium-earth-orbit (“MEO”), and deep space missions.

“The MSK5065RH module addresses the growing need for power-dense, radiation-hardened DC-DC conversion in today’s space systems,” said Anup Singh, Sr. Director of Business Development at TTM Technologies. “It is a key enabler for mission-critical payloads, delivering high efficiency and a compact form factor, while supporting a wide input voltage range and proven radiation performance.”

The MSK5065RH module is based on the ISL73007SEH from Renesas Electronic Corporation, a trusted radiation-hardened regulator known for its reliability in harsh environments.

“Renesas is proud to see our ISL73007SEH device at the core of the MSK5065RH module,” said Josh Broline, Sr. Director, Marketing and Applications at Renesas. “We are committed to advancing innovation in the space power market, and our collaboration with TTM allows us to bring high-performance, radiation-hardened power solutions to a broader range of aerospace customers.”

The MSK5065RH module is ideal for power distribution networks, FPGA/processor core supplies, and high-reliability systems requiring fault-tolerant power management.

Availability:

The MSK5065RH module is now available in flight-proven Class K and Class H screening levels. Engineering models are also available for evaluation and prototyping. For detailed specifications, download the MSK5065RH datasheet and Application Note.

About TTM

TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of technology solutions, including mission systems, radio frequency (“RF”) components, RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and quick-turn and technologically advanced printed circuit boards (“PCB”s). TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM's time-critical, one-stop manufacturing services enable customers to shorten the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. Additional information can be found at www.ttm.com.

