DemandScience Launches Digital Audiences for Multi-Channel Account- and Persona-Based Targeting

DANVERS, MA, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Danvers, MA – July 08, 2025 – DemandScience, a leader in B2B tech-enabled revenue marketing solutions, today announced the launch of Digital Audiences, a new audience activation solution that brings together account- and persona-based targeting across every major digital channel, helping marketers eliminate the media waste of more traditional targeting. By linking verified company and contact data to digital identifiers, Digital Audiences enables marketers to activate a single audience across demand generation, events, programmatic display, video, social, audio, connected TV and beyond.

Digital Audiences works alongside DemandScience’s enrichment, verification, and other identity-based capabilities to help marketers identify and activate the right contacts, in the right places, at the right time. From social platforms like LinkedIn and Meta to the world’s biggest B2B DSPs, The Trade Desk and DV360, and many other destinations, users can now target the exact buyers they care about—by job title, account, industry, seniority, technology stack, and intent—cutting out media spend waste.

And for the first time, marketers can unify their audiences across tactics - activating the same list used for events, sales outreach, or email campaigns in paid media channels like Facebook or LinkedIn. This eliminates fragmentation and reduces the complexity of aligning audiences across demand gen and media spend.

“Digital media has too often operated in a black box. Marketers know what they’re spending, but not always who they’re reaching,” said Derek Schoettle, CEO of DemandScience. “Digital Audiences changes that. It gives B2B teams full control. They define exactly who to target. We deliver that precise audience—no filters, no fuzziness—across every digital channel. It’s a smarter, more transparent way to spend and drive pipeline.”

With DemandScience Digital Audiences, B2B marketers can:

Target by Account and Persona : Reach precise buyer profiles, segmented by industry, installed tech, intent, job title and seniority (all built on verified data enriched with firmographic and behavioral insights).

Reach precise buyer profiles, segmented by industry, installed tech, intent, job title and seniority (all built on verified data enriched with firmographic and behavioral insights). Activate Across Channels: Use the same verified audience across LinkedIn, Meta, DV360, The Trade Desk and 100s of others without losing fidelity or control.

Use the same verified audience across LinkedIn, Meta, DV360, The Trade Desk and 100s of others without losing fidelity or control. Gain Full Transparency: Know exactly how your audiences are built, where they’re used and how they perform.

Know exactly how your audiences are built, where they’re used and how they perform. Align with Demand Gen: Use the same data powering your demand gen programs for media targeting to ensure consistency, boost relevance and ROI.

Digital Audiences was built with marketers' day-to-day challenges in mind. By unifying data, targeting, and delivery across platforms, it cuts down time spent managing fragmented systems, eliminates waste from generic account targeting, and provides teams a faster path to launching campaigns that convert. Whether you're running media in-house or through an agency, Digital Audiences puts marketers back in control of their spend and outcomes.

How it works:

Marketers define their ideal audience and choose where to activate it—LinkedIn, Meta, programmatic DSPs or other destinations. DemandScience matches that audience using its proprietary identity graph and delivers it to the selected platforms. Marketers get exactly what they request—no black box, no substitutions, no hidden processes. Execution remains with the customer or their agency, with full transparency into performance and spend. Learn more about how Digital Audiences works.

Digital Audiences is now available to U.S. customers through flexible pricing options, including CPM, percent-of-media, or subscription models. A global rollout is planned later this year.

For more information, visit www.demandscience.com.





About DemandScience

DemandScience is transforming how B2B marketers build and scale pipelines, combining high-quality data, AI-powered insights, and expert-led execution to deliver measurable outcomes. We bring a smarter approach to pipeline-building by orchestrating multi-channel campaigns across content syndication, digital advertising, email, data enrichment, and creative services—all under one roof. Our proprietary verification technology ensures our data is accurate, compliant, and actionable. With no platform fees or complex tools to manage, we remove the operational friction that slows marketers down. The result: ready-to-engage leads, real pipeline progress, and a trusted partner that helps marketers grow smarter and faster. Connect on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and Instagram.

