Certara Announces Expansion of Clinical Technology Collaboration with Merck

RADNOR, Pa., July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Certara, Inc. (Nasdaq: CERT), a global leader in model-informed drug development, today announced a new collaboration with Merck, known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, that expands Merck’s use of the Certara Pinnacle 21 software platform to include a metadata repository and data standards workflow management. This agreement builds upon Merck’s existing technology collaboration with Certara to aid in regulatory submissions.

Reducing the time from data collection to validated, analysis-ready datasets has become more complex across drug development. Phase III clinical trials now average 3.6 million datapoints, a threefold increase over the last decade.1 The Certara Pinnacle 21 platform is designed to solve the data standardization challenges of modern digital trials at scale.

“We are pleased to strengthen our ongoing collaboration with Merck to assist with data standards management and to expand the value of the Pinnacle 21 platform,” said William F. Feehery, Chief Executive Officer. “Merck is a premier research-intensive company, and our teams are well-aligned in the goal of delivering high-quality research data faster to help save and improve lives around the world.”

To learn more about Pinnacle 21 Enterprise clinical data management and automation suite, please visit www.certara.com/pinnacle-21-enterprise-software/

About Certara

Certara accelerates medicines using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform traditional drug discovery and development. Its clients include more than 2,400 biopharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, and regulatory agencies across 66 countries. Learn more at certara.com.

