Cloudbrink Named a Leader and Fast Mover in the GigaOm Radar for Zero-Trust Network Access (ZTNA)

SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudbrink, a leader in high-performance secure connectivity, today announced that respected industry analyst firm GigaOm has positioned Cloudbrink Personal SASE as a Leader and Fast Mover in the Innovation/Platform Play quadrant of the ZTNA Radar chart. According to the report, “Cloudbrink excels in supporting distributed workforces with latency-sensitive applications through its unique acceleration capabilities that enhance performance while maintaining security.”

“Cloudbrink’s location so close to the center in the GigaOm Radar is a testimony to the work we’ve put in listening to customers and translating their needs into our solution,” said Prakash Mana, CEO of Cloudbrink. “We’re energized by the reception the product has gotten in awards, analyst reports, and above all, by our customers. ZTNA needs to take into account network demands as well as user performance requirements. We will continue to innovate to be at the forefront of its evolution.”

Cloudbrink scored well on a number of decision criteria in the GigaOm report, including “exceptional” ratings for Session Monitoring, and Unmanaged Device Support, and “superior” for Legacy Application Support.

In the Business Criteria section, Cloudbrink was top ranked, tied for the highest score. The report rated Cloudbrink “exceptional” for both cost and ease of use, and said, “As a 100% cloud-native SaaS solution, Cloudbrink enables rapid onboarding in minutes through its web-based management portal, with horizontal scaling capabilities to maintain performance as an organization grows. The solution demonstrates flexibility by supporting all popular use cases while delivering insights beyond typical offerings through additional high-fidelity telemetry, making it particularly suitable for latency-sensitive applications where other ZTNA solutions may struggle.”

The report also praised Cloudbrink’s support for distributed offices across the globe. The report states, “International organizations benefit from CloudBrink's comprehensive unmanaged device support that applies zero-trust controls while enabling secure access from various endpoints. Manufacturing industries appreciate the solution's protocol-agnostic approach to legacy application support that maintains performance optimization regardless of application age. The extensive session monitoring provides organizations with detailed visibility into user experience metrics, connection quality, and application performance, making it valuable for businesses requiring both security and optimal application delivery across global operations.”

The GigaOm Radar report examined 28 ZTNA solutions and compared offerings against the capabilities (table stakes, key features, and emerging features) and nonfunctional requirements (business criteria).

Consistent Accolades for Cloudbrink Innovation

Cloudbrink’s prominent position in the GigaOm Radar for ZTNA comes on the heels of several awards the company has recently received. In April Cloudbrink was awarded Most Innovative Secure Remote Access in the Cyber Defense Awards , at the RSA conference. Cloudbrink was also named Remote Work Tech Innovation of the Year in the RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards in June. Both awards selected Cloudbrink from thousands of nominations.

About Cloudbrink

Cloudbrink delivers a high-performance secure connectivity solution that significantly enhances productivity for the work-from-anywhere generation. The Personal SASE service (which includes high-performance ZTNA) offers up to a 30-fold increase in network performance and ensures a secure, seamless, in-office experience for employees, no matter where they are. With a focus on speed, simplicity, security, and savings, Cloudbrink streamlines management and support while providing edge-native zero-trust access for users and devices for simplified operations, reduced complexity, and fewer support calls. For more information go to www.cloudbrink.com .

Media contact:

Chris Fucanan

AquaLab PR for Cloudbrink

chris@aqualabpr.com

916-345-3475