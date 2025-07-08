Maxus Mining Announces Appointment of Morgan Verge as Technical Advisor

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maxus Mining Inc. (“Maxus” or the “Company”) (CSE: MAXM | FRA: R7V), is pleased to announce the appointment of Morgan Verge as a Technical Advisor to the Company (the “Appointment”). Ms. Verge brings over a decade of experience in leading exploration programs, developing geological databases, and supporting mining projects throughout Canada.

Ms. Verge is a professional geoscientist and the President and CEO of Verge Geological Consulting Ltd., where she leads mineral exploration programs and delivers geological services to clients across Canada. Ms. Verge has planned and managed exploration programs, developed complex geological databases, and secured over $1 million in government funding for exploration. She has held senior and database management roles at Aureus Gold, Agnico Eagle, and Lake Shore Gold, and currently serves as President of the Nova Scotia Prospectors Association.

Morgan Verge, P.Geo., commented, “I am very excited to bring my experience and knowledge in critical metals to Maxus. The team is committed to advancing quality exploration projects and I look forward to driving exploration strategies that deliver results and create lasting value.”

Scott Walters, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, “We are thrilled to welcome Ms. Verge to our Company as a Technical Advisor. Ms. Verge’s experience, combined with her leadership skills, will be crucial in driving the successful advancement of our portfolio projects.”

About Maxus Mining Inc.

Maxus Mining Inc. (CSE: MAXM | FRA: R7V) is a mineral exploration company focused on locating, acquiring, and if warranted, developing economic mineral properties in premier jurisdictions. The Company is working towards progressing its diverse portfolio of exploration properties which includes approximately 7,244 hectares of prospective terrane comprising 3,700 hectares of terrane amongst four antimony projects, 3,120 hectares encompassing the Penny Copper Project & the remaining 422 hectares coming from the Lotto Tungsten Project.

The Penny Copper Project covers approximately 3,122 hectares and has seen exploration activity throughout the last 100+ years with recent work including rock sampling and minor geological mapping. The Penny Copper Project is located near the major past producing Sullivan Mine at Kimberley, British Columbia, an area that has stimulated both junior and major exploration company activities in the past year. Additionally, the Penny Copper Project saw a 2017 work program return 17 grab samples, which returned copper values up to 1,046 ppm Cu (TK-17-149c), 1,808 ppm Cu (TK17-28) and 2,388 ppm Cu (TK17-12).

At the Quarry Antimony Project, in well-established British Columbia, Canada, one historical sample taken assayed 0.89% g/t Au, 3.8% Cu, 0.34% Zn, 42.5% Pb, and 0.65% g/t Ag and 20% Sb. (Open File 1992-11, Map Number 10). A selected grab sample taken in 1980 at the Lotto Tungsten Project from a quartz vein with scheelite assayed 10.97% Wo3. Additionally, the Altura Antimony Project & the Hurley Antimony project are strategically positioned; Altura is on strike from Equinox Resources recent antimony discovery which saw high-grade naturally occurring antimony with assays up to 69.98% Sb; Hurley neighbours Endurance Gold Corp.’s Reliance Gold Project which saw antimony results from 2024 work programs include 19.2% Sb and 2.16 g/t Au over 0.5m encountered during 2024 drilling.

