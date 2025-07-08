SRX Health Completes $7.3 Million Financing Led by Insiders and Existing Investors and Announces Financial Commitment of Up to $50 Million

TAMPA, Fla., July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SRx Health Solutions, Inc. (NYSE American: SRXH) (“SRX Health” or the “Company”), a leading global health and wellness company, today announced the successful closing of a $7.3 million convertible note financing, led by insiders and existing investors. Additionally, SRX Health has secured a $50 million equity line of credit (‘ELOC’). This financing and ELOC financial commitment significantly strengthens the Company’s balance sheet and provides additional working capital to advance near-term growth initiatives.

Lionel Conacher, Chairman of SRx Health Solutions, stated, “These financings represent a pivotal milestone in our transformation into a leading North American healthcare provider. The access to the ELOC allows us optionality to aggressively pursue accretive M&A opportunities in the U.S. while continuing to scale our high-growth specialty pharma platform in Canada.”

The combined proceeds from the financing will be deployed to support SRXH’s acquisition pipeline in the U.S., bolster its Canadian specialty pharma footprint, and invest in next-generation capabilities that enhance patient access and operational efficiency across its core business.

About SRx Health Solutions, Inc.

SRx Health Solutions Inc. is an integrated Canadian healthcare services provider that operates within the specialty healthcare industry. The SRx network extends across all ten Canadian provinces, making it one of the most accessible providers of comprehensive, integrated, and customized specialty healthcare services in the country. SRx combines years of industry knowledge, technology, and patient-centric focus to create strategies and solutions that consistently exceed client expectations and drive critical patient care initiatives aimed to improve the wellness of Canadians. For more information on SRx Health Solutions Inc., please visit www.srxhealth.com.

